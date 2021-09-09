Google under new EU antitrust investigation
Alphabet Inc's Google is under a renewed EU antitrust investigation over possibly forcing device manufacturers to use Google Assistant as the default voice assistant on Android devices, an MLex reporter tweeted on Thursday.
The company is already facing hefty fines from the European Commission, which had said it used its popular Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals, an anti-competitive practice dating from 2011.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.