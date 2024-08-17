Google Pixel 9 series launched with Tensor G4 chip

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 02:07 pm

All Pixel 9 phones boast impressive camera capabilities and robust designs, including Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and IP68 dust and water resistance

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After months of speculation, Google has finally launched its Pixel 9 series, which includes four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

All models come with the Tensor G4 chipset paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor and run on Android 14.

The Pixel 9 series boasts impressive camera capabilities and robust designs, including Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Pixel 9

The Pixel 9, priced at $799, features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 and a peak brightness of 2700nits.

It comes with 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a dual-camera setup, including a 50 MP wide camera and a 48 MP ultrawide camera.

It also has a 10.5 MP front-facing camera and is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.

Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro, priced at $999, has a similar 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display but with higher resolution at 1280 x 2856 and a peak brightness of 3000nits.

It is equipped with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

The Pro model features a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom. The front camera is a 42 MP Dual PD shooter.

Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a resolution of 1344 x 2992 and a peak brightness of 3000nits.

Like the Pro model, it features 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

The rear camera setup is similar to the Pixel 9 Pro, but it is backed by a larger 5060 mAh battery. On the front, it features a 42 MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus.

Buying this version of the phone will set you back $1,099.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, features a 6.3-inch Actua cover display and an 8.0-inch Super Actua main display. Both displays offer 2700nits peak brightness.

The device includes a Multi-alloy steel hinge with aerospace-grade aluminium alloy cover. The Fold comes with 16GB RAM, 256GB and 512BG storage.

It features a triple rear camera setup, with a 48 MP wide-angle camera, a 10.5 MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens. The front camera is a 10MP shooter, available on both the cover and inner displays.

The Pro Fold has been priced at $1,799.

