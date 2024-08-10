Crimson beauty: Limited edition OnePlus Open released with VIP mode

Tech

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 10:37 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is the latest limited-release foldable phone from OnePlus, priced at $1,899.99. This version stands out due to its striking crimson red colour, known as the "crimson shadow", which is applied to the faux leather back and camera ring. The device also comes with a matching case.

Aside from the eye-catching colour, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition offers top-tier specifications with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The design also features minor hardware updates, such as a slimmer alert slider with a touch of orange.

The Verge reports this foldable smartphone is particularly notable for its user-friendly multitasking system. The gestures and multi-app experiences are intuitive, making it easy to switch between tasks. The inner display's anti-reflective screen protector enhances visibility in various lighting conditions, and the speakers outperform those of the Pixel Fold.

However, the phone is not without its drawbacks. The software has limitations, such as the inability to customise the home screen grid or disable the Google Discover feed. The app tray's alphabetical order can be confusing, and there is no option to turn off the dot that appears next to recently updated apps.

A new feature, VIP Mode, is unique to this edition but feels unnecessary to the average user, as it only adds a layer of privacy by disabling cameras and microphones.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is a bold choice for those seeking a visually stunning foldable with powerful specs. However, the software quirks and high price may give potential buyers pause, especially with other options like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on the horizon. This limited edition has been available from 8 August.

