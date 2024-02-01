Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Photo: Collected

Apple's AirDrop feature has been popular for a long time due to its ease of sharing contacts, images, files, etc. Android smartphone companies including Google and Samsung have been trying to bring a similar feature.

And now, Google has rolled out a file-sharing feature called Quick Share which makes transferring files easy from one Android device to another. The Quick Share feature was created with the efforts of Samsung and Google. Samsung has already rolled out this feature for its Galaxy S24 series. Check how this new wireless transfer feature for Android works.

About the Quick Share feature

While Apple and Samsung had their own wireless file transfer feature, Google had only Nearby share. Now, to make file sharing easier, Google has partnered with Samsung to bring Quick Share to Pixel devices and later to other Android devices. According to a Tom's Guide report, the Quick Share feature is quite similar to Apple's AirDrop feature which enables easy file transfer to nearby devices. Now Android users will also be able to enjoy a quick and easy file sharing process with Quick Share.

How does the Google Quick Share feature work?

If you are an Android user, you will be familiar with the Nearby Share and the new Quick Share feature has quite similar functionalities. Google will be sending you a notice while first using the feature saying, "Nearby Share is now Quick Share. Look for the new name and icon to share with nearby devices."

To share files, photos or videos via Quick Share, users just have to choose the file and then tap on the share icon which will be present at the bottom. Then look for the Quick Share icon at the screen's bottom and tap it. Now, you will be able to see various nearby devices, select the device to which you want to share the file and the feature will start the sharing process. Note that the two devices should be in close proximity for effective file sharing.

The Google Quick Share feature has started to roll out therefore, you will be able to see the feature on your Pixel phones in no time. However, Android users might have to wait for an operating system update to get the new file transfer feature. Additionally, Google also said the the Quick Share feature will also be made available for Windows PCs.