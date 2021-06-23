Facebook to introduce new features to support businesses and make shopping easier

Tech

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 07:16 pm

Facebook to introduce new features to support businesses and make shopping easier

The company's co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the annuncement through a Facebook post from his page earlier on Wednesday

Representational Image. Photo: Reuters
Representational Image. Photo: Reuters

Social media giant Facebook will introduce new commerce features in WhatsApp and Instagram to support businesses and make shopping easier.

The company's co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the annuncement through a Facebook post from his page earlier on Wednesday.

"New commerce features coming to support businesses and make shopping easier: Shops on WhatsApp and Marketplace, Instagram Visual Search and Shops Ads. More detail in the comments," he wrote. 

"Instagram Visual Search: helps you discover products based on images that inspire you (I'll use it to find more grey t-shirts )," Zuckerberg wrote in the first comment.

"Shops on Marketplace: more than 1 billion people use Marketplace each month, so we're making it easy for businesses to bring their Shops into Marketplace to reach even more people," he explained. 

"Shops on WhatsApp: soon you'll be able to view a Shop in WhatsApp so you can chat with a business before buying something. Businesses only need to set up their shop once to have it work across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp," he added.

Facebook will also launch Shop Ads, which will personalise the shopping experience and point to a Shop's curated collection.

 

