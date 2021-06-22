EU antitrust regulators to investigate Google's adtech business

Tech

Reuters
22 June, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 04:29 pm

EU antitrust regulators to investigate Google's adtech business

Google generated $147 billion in revenue from online ads last year, more than any other company in the world. Ads on its properties, including search, YouTube and Gmail, accounted for the bulk of sales and profits

Reuters
22 June, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 04:29 pm
Searching for a solution. Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg
Searching for a solution. Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

Alphabet unit Google on Tuesday found itself in the EU antitrust spotlight again as regulators opened an investigation into its lucrative digital advertising business to examine whether it favours its own business over rivals, advertisers and online publishers.

Google generated $147 billion in revenue from online ads last year, more than any other company in the world. Ads on its properties, including search, YouTube and Gmail, accounted for the bulk of sales and profits.

About 16% of revenue came from its display or network business, in which other media companies use Google technology to sell ads on their website and apps.

The European Commission said it would investigate whether Google distorts competition by restricting access to third parties to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps, while reserving such data for its own use.

"We are concerned that Google has made it harder for rival online advertising services to compete in the so-called ad tech stack," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"We will also be looking at Google's policies on user tracking to make sure they are in line with fair competition," she said.

Google said it would engage constructively with the Commission.

"Thousands of European businesses use our advertising products to reach new customers and fund their websites every single day. They choose them because they're competitive and effective," a spokesperson said.

Reuters reported exclusively last week that the EU competition enforcer would investigate lucrative digital advertising business before the end of the year. 

Vestager has in the last decade fined the company more than 8 billion euros ($9.5 billion) for blocking rivals in online shopping, Android smartphones and online advertising.

($1 = 0.8414 euros)

World+Biz

Goggle / AdTech

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

6h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni