Canada's Trudeau announces package of AI investment measures

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau on Sunday said the upcoming budget will include a C$2.4 billion ($1.77 billion) package of measures that invest in the country's artificial intelligence (AI) sector, according to a news release.

The measures include a C$2 billion investment to build and provide access to computing capabilities and technological infrastructure for Canada's AI researchers, start-ups, and scale-ups, the news release said. Canada's budget is due to be tabled on April 16.

