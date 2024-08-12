From recruitment to performance: AI and ML transforming HR operations

The current era, known as the 'digital age', has seen digital transformation become a global consensus among businesses. Many experts believe that transformation has been accelerated by as much as half a decade in the wake of the pandemic, which saw digital transformation at a never-before-seen scale.

This transformation is disrupting almost all industries, and human resources (HR) is no exception. In this digitised world, HR must reinvent itself. By stepping up to this challenge, HR can create immense value for both organisations and their employees. However, it is crucial to note that AI and ML are not designed to replace managers but rather to support HR decision-making.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have become prominent buzzwords in recent years, with vast potential applications in HR. AI refers to a computer program's ability to learn and think, effectively simulating human behaviour and thought processes. ML, a subfield of AI, uses data-driven algorithms to perform complex tasks. These technologies can automate routine tasks, enhance decision-making processes, and enable HR professionals to focus on strategic initiatives.

For example, despite the engaging nature of many jobs, repetitive tasks such as generating reports, verifying information, and analysing data will inevitably be done by AI. Utilising AI programs to perform these repetitive tasks can save time, increase productivity, and facilitate managerial decision-making.

One significant area where AI and ML are transforming HR is recruitment and talent acquisition. These technologies focus on collecting and using data to make informed talent decisions. AI-powered systems can analyse vast amounts of applicant data, screen and evaluate resumes, acknowledge and reject applicants, schedule interviews, check candidates' backgrounds, and even conduct initial interviews. By identifying patterns and matching candidates with job requirements, AI enhances the efficiency of the hiring process.

Continual learning and development are essential for employees to stay competitive in today's rapidly changing business landscape. AI and ML can personalise learning experiences by analysing individual skill gaps, learning styles, and career aspirations. Intelligent learning platforms can recommend tailored training programs, provide real-time feedback, and facilitate self-paced learning. These advancements enable HR to foster a culture of continuous learning, promote employee growth, and improve organisational performance.

Traditional performance management systems are often criticised for their lack of effectiveness. AI and ML can transform this process by providing real-time feedback, objective evaluations, and data-driven insights. AI-powered systems can automate performance reviews, allowing HR professionals to focus on more strategic initiatives.

AI's increasing influence on HR practices is evident, but it is crucial to remember that AI is a tool dependent on human input. The effectiveness of AI systems relies on the data people provide. Additionally, AI reflects the 'coded gaze,' which includes the preferences, priorities, and prejudices of those who develop these technologies. Algorithms use past information to predict future outcomes and ML systems imitate human behaviour.

These technologies act as invisible gatekeepers, increasingly influencing hiring decisions, employee performance assessments, and tenure decisions. Consequently, inaccurate data used by these algorithms could significantly impair someone's career. The future is thus in the hands of software programs whose exact operations are often unknown.

The absence of a human factor in these processes could lead to bias and discrimination. Organisations must ensure that AI algorithms are regularly tested and examined to identify and correct any biases that may develop over time. While the potential of AI and ML in HR is vast, addressing the ethical considerations associated with their implementation is essential.

HR professionals must ensure transparency, fairness, and data privacy. Balancing human touch and technology is crucial to avoid a complete reliance on AI or ML, which could result in a loss of personal connection and empathy.

In conclusion, the integration of AI and ML in HR is vital for the success of HR professionals. By staying updated on advancements in AI and ML, they can harness these technologies to drive positive change and make a significant impact on organisations. It is also important to consider how HR professionals and employees view and use AI and ML technologies.

Resistance to change and job displacement are common concerns. Organisations should offer opportunities for upskilling and training to improve technological literacy. Nevertheless, the increased use of these systems without understanding their implications could negatively impact our lives.

Ishraat Saira Wahid, PhD is an Assistant Professor of Business Administration & Human Resource Management at the College of Business Administration, Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.