Best whiteboards for brainstorming and collaboration

A whiteboard is always the first thing that everyone thinks of when discussing team cooperation, meetings and productivity. Using a physical or digital whiteboard for brainstorming is one of the finest methods to generate ideas.

Moreover, the online whiteboards are all excellent for teamwork and collaboration. And if you just work alone without a physical whiteboard, you will appreciate how simple and enjoyable it is to use an interactive whiteboard.

Here are three digital whiteboards suggestion you can try out for brainstorming ideas and teamwork.

Miro

One of the most well-liked and feature-rich online whiteboards is Miro. With a pen, highlighter and eraser along with sticky notes, shapes, text boxes, lines and arrows, you have all the tools you need. With Miro Lite, you may make a whiteboard without creating an account that will expire in 24 hours. Additionally, if you register for free, you'll get three whiteboards, some templates and basic integrations. Check out Miro's subscription plans if you want more boards and features.

Main features:

Add flowcharts, brainstorming route maps, and other template formats.

Make sketches and drawings and turn them into perfect shapes

Integrate with programs like Microsoft Teams, Asana, Jira, and Slack.

Google Jamboard

Google Jamboard is a practical alternative even if it may not have as many extra features as the other whiteboards on our list. Jamboard is the tool you will see if you utilise Google Meet's whiteboard function. Additionally, your boards are immediately saved to Google Drive or the Jamboard website using your Google account. Real-time collaboration is possible through the web and its mobile app, which is totally free.

Main features:

Add photos via Google Images, Drive, a URL, your device or one of the other services

Download the PDF or picture version of your board

Share using email addresses or a link, and set access restrictions, much like other Google applications

Explain everything

Explain Everything provides you with things that the other boards either do not provide or do not offer for free, such as the audio and video recording option. While mainly targeted at teachers, anyone can use it. By choosing Try It Now on the home page, you may give Explain Everything a try and decide whether you like it. Then register for a free plan that includes three projects, one-minute video.

Main features: