Best whiteboards for brainstorming and collaboration

Tech

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 11:55 am

Related News

Best whiteboards for brainstorming and collaboration

Here are some of the best digital whiteboards to help you organise your ideas, whether you are working alone or with a group

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 11:55 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A whiteboard is always the first thing that everyone thinks of when discussing team cooperation, meetings and productivity. Using a physical or digital whiteboard for brainstorming is one of the finest methods to generate ideas.

Moreover, the online whiteboards are all excellent for teamwork and collaboration. And if you just work alone without a physical whiteboard, you will appreciate how simple and enjoyable it is to use an interactive whiteboard.

Here are three digital whiteboards suggestion you can try out for brainstorming ideas and teamwork.

Miro

One of the most well-liked and feature-rich online whiteboards is Miro. With a pen, highlighter and eraser along with sticky notes, shapes, text boxes, lines and arrows, you have all the tools you need. With Miro Lite, you may make a whiteboard without creating an account that will expire in 24 hours. Additionally, if you register for free, you'll get three whiteboards, some templates and basic integrations. Check out Miro's subscription plans if you want more boards and features.

Main features: 

  • Add flowcharts, brainstorming route maps, and other template formats.
  • Make sketches and drawings  and turn them into perfect shapes 
  • Integrate with programs like Microsoft Teams, Asana, Jira, and Slack.

Google Jamboard

Google Jamboard is a practical alternative even if it may not have as many extra features as the other whiteboards on our list. Jamboard is the tool you will see if you utilise Google Meet's whiteboard function. Additionally, your boards are immediately saved to Google Drive or the Jamboard website using your Google account. Real-time collaboration is possible through the web and its mobile app, which is totally free. 

Main features: 

  • Add photos via Google Images, Drive, a URL, your device or one of the other services
  • Download the PDF or picture version of your board
  • Share using email addresses or a link, and set access restrictions, much like other Google applications

Explain everything

Explain Everything provides you with things that the other boards either do not provide or do not offer for free, such as the audio and video recording option. While mainly targeted at teachers, anyone can use it. By choosing Try It Now on the home page, you may give Explain Everything a try and decide whether you like it. Then register for a free plan that includes three projects, one-minute video.

Main features:

  • Add media such as photographs, movies, files, clipart and GIFs
  • Record both audio and video with editing options
  • Export your board or create a web video link using the broadcast feature
 

WhiteBoard / brainstorming / Teamwork

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1h | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

3h | Panorama
Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

1d | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

1d | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

1d | TBS Entertainment
Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

16h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

1d | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February