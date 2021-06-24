Audra introduces its new HomeShield solution to the Bangladeshi market

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 09:48 pm

Audra Bangladesh and Gadget & Gear have signed an MoU to introduce Audra's HomeShield solution to Bangladeshi households through retail stores and online shop.

Muntasir Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Audra Bangladesh and Nure Alam Shimu, Managing Director, Gadget & Gear signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

The newly introduced Audra HomeShield routers have parental control and a home security solution built-in.

Using these new features, customers can ensure personal data and IoT device security, prevent child gadget addiction, and safeguard themselves from harmful online content.

To know more about Audra HomeShield visit: https://audra.io/homeshield/bd-gng/

