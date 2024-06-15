Asus’ new gaming headset will let you listen to 2 audio sources at once

Photo: Collected

At this year's Computex, Asus unveiled the ROG Delta II gaming headset, a standout among the latest gadgets and peripherals. This headset, although similar in design to previous ROG Delta models, introduces impressive new technology.

The most notable feature is Asus' DualFlow Audio, which allows users to listen to two audio sources simultaneously through 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth, reports PC World.

This means you can take a phone call from your parents without interrupting your gaming session. The headset includes two volume controls, one on each side, for managing each audio source separately.

It weighs 315 grams and has a modular design that offers swappable ear cushions in both fabric and leatherette. It also includes a detachable 10 mm microphone.

Asus claims the headset can last up to 110 hours with RGB lighting off, which is a significant improvement over previous models. It is also equipped with a low 40 ms latency for Bluetooth, making it one of the fastest in its category.

The ROG Delta II features 50 mm titanium-plated diaphragm drivers, promising high-quality sound. However, its true audio performance remains to be seen.

This headset will be available at the beginning of Q3 2024 and aims to become one of the top choices in gaming headsets.