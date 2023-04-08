Asus is making its own handheld gaming PC

Asus is making its own handheld gaming PC

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 10:45 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Asus is creating its first-ever gaming handheld PC, the ROG Ally, as a competitor to the Steam Deck. The Ally runs on Windows 11 and boasts a specially customized APU made by Asus and AMD, making it the fastest APU available for on-the-go gameplay. Additionally, the device has dual fans to keep it cool during intense gaming sessions while also remaining quiet. 

The ROG Ally features a standard set of controls, including two analog sticks, a D-pad, four face buttons, and several smaller buttons for menus and settings. Users can also connect it to the ROG XG Mobile eGPU and send games to a TV for an even more immersive experience.

According to a hands-on video by YouTuber Dave2D, the ROG Ally is smaller, lighter, and flatter than Valve's Steam Deck. It features a 7-inch 16:9 display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Steam Deck, on the other hand, has a 7-inch 16:10 display with a 1280 x 800 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate. 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The ROG Ally prototype's dual-fan technology also makes it quieter than the Steam Deck, and its SSD and joysticks appear to be easily replaceable for added customisation.

However, concerns remain about the ROG Ally's battery life and the effectiveness of Windows 11 as a gaming OS. While the battery size and cost are unknown, Asus claims that the device will be reasonably priced.

Overall, the ROG Ally appears to be a promising addition to the pocket gaming market with its impressive specs and sleek design. 

Although there is no information on pricing, battery life, or release date, gamers can sign up with Best Buy to receive updates on pre-orders. It will be interesting to see how the ROG Ally competes with the Steam Deck for the title of the best handheld gaming device.

