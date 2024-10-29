Nothing goes to waste in the shipbreaking industry

High-quality products sourced from dismantled vessels are on display at a shop at the Faujdarhat market alongside the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Mohammad Iqbal Hossain recently stopped by a shop on Bayezid Link Road in Faujdarhat, Chattogram, looking to buy paint. He found a 10-litre drum for Tk6,500 — significantly less than the Tk14,000 charged in other city markets.

What's the secret behind these low prices? Many of these paints, along with a variety of other products, come from ships dismantled at local shipbreaking yards. Remarkably, the quality of these paints often matches or even surpasses that of popular local and international brands. They are highly sought after, especially for use in locally manufactured ships and steel structures, creating a vibrant market.

And it is not just paint that is available here. A whole range of non-iron products from dismantled ships has carved out a niche market. Scrap metal is transformed into rods, while various other items are sold in nearby shops.

This bustling marketplace stretches along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, from Chattogram City Gate to Sonaichhari in Sitakunda upazila, featuring around 1,000 shops and supporting over 3,000 traders and workers. It is a significant hub, distributing products worth an impressive Tk1,000 crore across the country.

Shoppers can find a treasure trove of high-quality goods salvaged from scrap ships. Items include furniture, crockery, kitchen and bathroom fittings, electronics like TVs, fridges and computers, as well as cables, pipe fittings and even rare finds such as lifeboats, engines, and life jackets — all offered at dramatically reduced prices. Some of these items are unique to shipbreaking industry shops, making them hard to come by elsewhere in Bangladesh.

According to the Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA), Sitakunda's shipyards dismantle about 150 to 200 ships annually. Beyond the scrap, the leftover goods from the ships have sparked a distinct marketplace in Bhatiari and Faujdarhat, providing an array of affordable, high-quality items for savvy shoppers.

From affordable to luxury — all furniture available

The country's furniture sector has significantly benefited from the shipbreaking industry, with items like doors, windows, chairs, tables, sofas and cupboards readily available in the market. In addition to salvaged furniture, high-end pieces are crafted from ship wood.

Spanning half a kilometre from Faujdarhat to Bhatiari, five furniture markets have emerged. Sofas are priced between Tk5,000 to Tk25,000, chairs from Tk2,000 to Tk4,000, and steel almirahs and file cabinets range from Tk3,000 to Tk10,000. Dressing tables cost Tk2,500 to Tk3,000, reading tables Tk1,800 to Tk2,000, chest of drawers Tk3,000 to Tk5,000 and various-sized beds are available for Tk5,000 to Tk20,000.

According to several businessmen in these markets, the sale of furniture from dismantled ships began in 1980 across Bhatiari, Abdullah Ghata, Chairman Ghata, Madam Bibir Hat, Kadmarsul, Baro Aulia and Kumira in Sitakunda upazila.

Traders from Faujdarhat and Bhatiari purchase ship furniture at auctions and sell them to retailers and customers nationwide. Numerous furniture factories in the City Gate area also refurbish old ship sofas, chairs, beds and almirahs, offering them in excellent condition.

A ship's fridge can be bought for only Tk3,000

Refrigerators and air conditioners (ACs) have become everyday essentials rather than luxury items. However, with rising prices, many middle-class and lower-middle-class families find it challenging to afford these appliances. A promising solution for them lies in ACs and refrigerators salvaged from ships, with prices as low as Tk3,000 for a refrigerator and Tk10,000 for an AC.

In the Abdullahr Ghata and Chairman Ghata areas of Bhatiari, around a hundred shops line both sides of the road, offering a wide range of electronic products sourced from ships. While these items come at budget-friendly prices, their quality remains impressively high.

Shop owners report that most of these salvaged products are in excellent condition, providing affordable options for those seeking reliable home appliances.

Even kitchen equipment and various household products including dishes and crockery from different countries — modern, antique, and everything in between are also available from these ships in shops near the Bangladesh Military Academy in Bhatiari.

In these markets, stainless steel bowls and dishes are sold at Tk700 to Tk800 per kg, while aluminium products are priced at Tk450 per kg. Ceramic crockery ranges from Tk40 to Tk60 per piece. Other items include metal hotpots, kettles, soup bowls, copper bowls, bone pots, knives and spoons.

Marine antiques: Carriers of centuries-old tradition

These markets offer a fascinating array of centuries-old treasures, including gramophones, telescopes, wooden-handled telephones, clocks, ship's wheels, pocket watches and compasses — each preserving a piece of history.

At the Madambibirhat area of Sitakunda, marine antique showpiece shops are filled with products that reflect the rich maritime heritage. Here, one can find vintage wooden-handle telephones for Tk3,000, fire-fighting and navigation equipment ranging from Tk1,000 to Tk10,000 and antique photo frames priced between Tk4,000 and Tk10,000. Clocks used on ships are available for Tk2,000 to Tk20,000.

Shop owners reveal that these items are sourced directly from ship owners, attracting collectors and enthusiasts, including naval and army officers from across the country.

Thriving lifeboat market

Lifeboats salvaged from scrap ships have created a unique business here, with floating markets emerging along various canals in Sitakunda.

Fibre-made lifeboats are sold between Tk10,000 and Tk1 lakh. At least 50 companies are involved in selling these lifeboats across canals in the Madanhat, Madam Bibirhat and Sonaichari areas.

A decline in shipbreaking yards shrinks business

Sitakunda once had around 150 shipbreaking yards, importing over 250 scrap ships annually. Now, the number of active shipyards has dropped to about 30, with only 150 ships imported each year, impacting the industries that rely on this sector.

Furniture and pipe trader Mohiuddin Ahmed told The Business Standard, "Each scrap ship provides furniture worth Tk30–40 lakh and pipes worth Tk30 crore. At its peak, the shipbreaking industry generated around Tk5,000 crore in annual business involving these items. But with fewer yards and ships, business has steadily declined."

He added that various trade organisations, such as the Pipe Traders Association and the Furniture Traders Association, once thrived. However, these groups are now inactive due to the shrinking scope of business.

Ahmed urged the government to take action to revitalise the industry and restore its former vibrancy.