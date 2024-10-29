Ship-breaking sector ushering in new era of safety and environmental compliance

The ship-breaking industry in Bangladesh has been a source of both opportunity and controversy. For years, it provided essential raw materials for the country's steel sector, but came with severe consequences — unsafe working conditions, frequent worker deaths and environmental pollution.

Toxic chemicals from old ships seeped into the soil and sea, and the lack of safety measures put hundreds of lives at risk.

In recent years however, the industry has started to turn over a new leaf. Under growing pressure from international organisations, environmental groups, and labour activists, significant reforms have taken place. One major step has been the adoption of the Hong Kong Convention (HKC) guidelines, which promote safer and greener ship recycling practices.

Industry leaders, along with government officials and advocacy groups, have begun working together to tackle the long-standing issues of worker safety and environmental harm.

These efforts are showing results. Fatal accidents, once alarmingly frequent, have decreased thanks to stricter safety protocols and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). At the same time, new technology is being used to reduce pollution, helping to limit oil spills, air contamination, and soil damage.

Despite the progress though, challenges remain. Managing hazardous waste is still a tall order and there is a continuous need for better safety measures. Yet, the industry's shift toward more sustainable practices signals a growing commitment to balancing economic benefits with the well-being of workers and the environment.

Reducing worker casualty through safety improvements

Between 2005 and 2020, Bangladesh's ship-breaking industry recorded 226 worker deaths, averaging about 15 fatalities per year. A lack of protective equipment, inadequate training, and unsafe working conditions were key factors behind these tragedies.

However, the situation has improved in recent years. From 2021 to October 2024, 37 workers lost their lives, with the annual death rate dropping to 9.4. This decline reflects industry-wide changes in safety protocols and closer oversight by government bodies and labour organisations.

In 2021, 13 workers died, but the number dropped to 10 in 2022. The trend continued in 2023 with only seven fatalities, a figure matched during the first ten months of 2024. Despite these improvements, challenges remain.

"Our goal is to balance economic growth with the well-being of our workers and the local community." Abu Taher, president, BSBRA

A tragic explosion in 2024 at SN Corporation, a green-certified yard, killed six people — including three workers and several safety officers underscoring the need for continuous vigilance.

Industry leaders attribute the positive changes to the adoption of the Hong Kong Convention (HKC) safety guidelines, which require the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) like helmets, gloves, masks, and safety boots. Yards are now mandated to develop ship-cutting plans to minimise risks. Workers also benefit from improved infrastructure, with concrete flooring replacing the muddy, dangerous conditions of the past.

Zahirul Islam, vice president of the Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA), emphasised the impact of professionalising safety management. "In the past, there were no dedicated safety officers at the yards. Now, each yard must have trained operations managers, safety inspectors, and health professionals to ensure compliance with safety protocols," he explained.

He also highlighted increased investments in machinery and training to reduce risks. Abu Taher, president of BSBRA, added, "We are investing heavily in PPE and advanced equipment to ease the physical burden on workers. However, workers must also commit to wearing the gear consistently to stay protected."

Labour activists, though appreciative of the progress, stress the need for continuous improvements. Fazul Kabir Mintu, coordinator of the Occupational Health and Safety Information Centre for Ship-breaking Workers, emphasised the importance of regular safety drills and training.

"The reduction in fatalities is encouraging, but the explosion at SN Corporation serves as a sobering reminder that we cannot afford to be complacent," he warned.

Workers at a ship-breaking yard dismantling an old vessel, now with safety gear in place, reflecting improved industry practices. Photo: TBS

Tackling environmental pollution

In addition to improving worker safety, the ship-breaking industry has made substantial efforts to address environmental issues. The Sitakunda coast has long been plagued by water pollution, air contamination and hazardous waste mismanagement.

For years, ship sections were dropped into the sea, releasing heavy metals, oil and toxic substances that contaminated the Sandwip Channel and nearby ecosystems. A study conducted between 2008 and 2019 revealed that approximately 30 species of fish had disappeared from the area due to pollution from the industry.

To counter these environmental impacts, the industry has introduced modern technologies and greener practices, many of which are compliant with HKC guidelines. These changes aim to reduce pollution, promote waste management, and minimise damage to the ecosystem.

Water and soil protection

One of the critical changes observed at the PHP Ship Recycling Industry, a green-certified yard, is the shift from large-scale ship-cutting on beaches to controlled cutting in designated zones. Instead of dropping massive ship sections into the water, workers now break them into smaller pieces, which are transported directly to secondary cutting areas using heavy cranes and barges.

"The barges prevent debris from falling into the sea, while cranes ensure safe transportation within the yard," explained Liton Majumder, head of operations at PHP. "Once the ship parts arrive at the yard, they are cleaned with high-pressure water guns to remove oil, chemicals, and dirt."

Majumder emphasised the importance of wastewater treatment. "We collect the water used for cleaning in underground reservoirs. It is then purified through oil separators and water treatment units, and the treated water is either reused or released safely into the sea." This process prevents contamination of both seawater and soil.

Additionally, the concrete flooring across the yard ensures that metal slag and other debris are collected efficiently. "Previously, metal slag would mix with the soil, contaminating the area. Now, the slag is sold to steel mills for recycling," Majumder added.

The yard also operates a desalination plant to convert seawater into reverse osmosis (RO) water, reducing reliance on groundwater and protecting natural resources.

Preventing oil spillage and air pollution

Oil spillage at KR Ship Recycling Yard was once a significant environmental concern. In the past, oil from dismantled ships was transported in drums and tankers, often resulting in spills along roads and waterways. However, the yard has now adopted new methods to eliminate these risks.

"We now transfer oil directly from ships to anchored barges," said Taslim Uddin, managing director of KR Ship Recycling Industry. "This process prevents leakage and ensures safe transportation. Buyers are no longer allowed to use drums and tank lorries, which were prone to spillage."

The industry also complies with HKC requirements by preparing an Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) before importing ships. "Based on the IHM, we safely remove asbestos, chemicals and other hazardous materials before beginning ship-cutting operations," Uddin added.

Air pollution has been another long-standing issue in the ship-breaking industry, primarily caused by high-temperature gas torches used for cutting ships. The burning of paint on ship surfaces also releases harmful chemicals into the air.

To mitigate these risks, yards now follow HKC guidelines that promote smoke-reducing techniques. "We remove paint from ship sections before cutting them to reduce toxic emissions," Taslim explained. "These efforts have made a noticeable difference. We now see birds returning to the area, a clear sign of improved air quality."

Government monitoring and future challenges

The Department of Environment (DoE) plays a key role in ensuring environmental compliance within Bangladesh's ship-breaking industry. Ashraf Uddin, a research officer at DoE Chattogram, explained that regular inspections help keep the yards aligned with environmental standards.

"Our monitoring team collects water samples from the channel and nearby water bodies every four months," Ashraf shared. "The results show that pollution levels have decreased, and water quality now meets the standards set by the Environment Protection Act 2010."

However, Ashraf also expressed concerns about hazardous waste management. "Although hazardous materials are safely removed from ships, the absence of a Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) means that these materials are stored in the yards. Completing the construction of TSDFs is essential to ensure their proper disposal."

Commitment to sustainability

Industry leaders acknowledge the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability. Nur Uddin Rubel, managing director of Arav Ship Recycling Yard, admitted the industry's impact on the environment but emphasised the need for change. "We live in this area and have seen the damage firsthand. It took time for us to understand the importance of sustainable practices, but we are now fully committed to reducing pollution."

Labour activists also see the progress but stress the need for continuous improvement. Muhammad Ali Shahin, coordinator of Young Power in Social Action, urged the industry to remain vigilant.

"Ship-breaking yards must conduct regular safety drills and training to keep workers alert to potential risks. It's also crucial that all operations align with ship-cutting plans to avoid accidents and environmental harm."

The ship-breaking industry in Chattogram is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by compliance with Hong Kong Convention (HKC) standards and a growing commitment to sustainability. Progress in worker safety, pollution control and waste management is helping create safer as well as greener yards.

However, challenges like hazardous waste disposal still need to be addressed, requiring continued efforts and government oversight. If the industry maintains this momentum, it can successfully balance economic growth with environmental protection, ensuring a healthier future for both workers and the local community.