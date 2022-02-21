A language family tree

Supplement

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 11:35 am

Related News

A language family tree

There are more than 7,000 living languages in the world

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 11:35 am
A language family tree

Linguists have often used trees and branches as metaphors to explain and map the connections between language groups.

The European arm of the tree splits off into Slavic, Romance and Germanic branches.

The size of the leaves on the trees is intended to indicate – roughly – how many people speak each language. It shows the relative size of English as well as its Germanic roots.

The left side of the tree maps out the Indo-Iranian languages. It shows the connections between Hindi and Urdu as well as some regional Indian languages such as Rajasthani and Gujarati. It also shows how Bangla, Assamese, Oriya, Sinhala share the same roots.

A language family is a group of languages related through descent from a common ancestral language or parental language, called the proto-language of that family. The term "family" reflects the tree model of language origination in historical linguistics, which makes use of a metaphor comparing languages to people in a biological family tree.

Language families can be divided into smaller units, conventionally referred to as branches of the family because the history of a language family is often represented as a tree diagram. In a family, all its members derive from a common ancestor, and all attested descendants of that ancestor are included in the family.

A proto-language can be thought of as a mother language, being the root which all languages in the family stem from. The common ancestor of a language family is seldom known directly. However, it is possible to recover many features of a proto-language by applying the comparative method.

Endangered languages

There are more than 7,000 living languages in the world, but UNESCO predicts more than half will be extinct by the end of the century. Will these be among the first to go?

There are a little over 7,000 languages in the world. 400 languages account for the 95% of the world's population. Remaining languages are spoken only by 5% of the population.

UNESCO is predicting that half of all languages will be gone by the end of this century.

A language dies every 2 weeks. Over 2,000 of the world's 7,000 languages have fewer than 1,000 native speakers. Around 18 languages have only 1 remaining speaker.

Vitality of languages worldwide:

Extinct from 1950: 3.8%

Vulnerable: 9.9%

Severely endangered: 8.9%

Definitely endangered: 10.7%

Critically endangered: 9.6%

Safe (and data-deficient): 57.1%

Vulnerable - most children speak the language, but it may be restricted to certain domains (e.g., home)

Definitely endangered - children no longer learn the language as a 'mother tongue' in the home

Severely endangered - language is spoken by grandparents and older generations; while the parent generation may understand it, they do not speak it to children or among themselves

Critically endangered - the youngest speakers are grandparents and older, and they speak the language partially and infrequently

Extinct - there are no speakers left

Features / Top News / Panorama

Indo-European / language / Language Tree

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A language family tree

A language family tree

1h | Supplement
Illustration: TBS

Bangla’s triumph and struggle in the digital world

1h | Features
How television can help the spread of standard Bangla

How television can help the spread of standard Bangla

35m | Features
Illustration: TBS

The language we breathe in 

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

15h | Videos
Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

16h | Videos
Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

16h | Videos
Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again