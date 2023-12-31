Turning over a new (green) leaf

Bangladesh's apparel industry at this moment is focusing on its emission reduction mission, tapping into new technologies to cut down water usage, and focusing more on recycling. PHOTO: OLID IBNE SHAH

Bangladesh is set to get power from waste in 2024. The government has awarded the country's maiden municipal waste-to-energy project to WTE Power Plant North Dhaka Private Limited, a company formed by China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) in 2021.

The move will diversify the country's renewable energy sources and help to manage waste.

WTE Power is scheduled to implement the 42.5MW waste-to-power plant in the capital's Aminbazar by 2024. The plant will use 3,000 tonnes of solid waste per day.

Besides, six solar power plants are expected to be completed this year. The plants are being implemented in Pabna (two plants), Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Munshiganj and Cox's Bazar. Once completed, the plants are expected to add a total of 476 MWp power to the national grid.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government and the World Bank signed a billion-dollar loan agreement in 2023, comprising five projects to develop various sectors. $500 million of it, which comes as budget support, will support the Bangladesh government for transitioning to green and climate resilient development by enhancing public planning, financing, and delivery of green and climate resilient interventions.

The budget support will be released by 30 June 2024, subject to compliance of certain prior conditions. This fund will promote key sector reforms for greener and more efficient production and services.

Recently, Denmark's green investment proposal worth $1.3 billion for developing Bangladesh's first offshore 500MW wind energy project has secured government approval to advance to a comprehensive feasibility study, which may begin this year. The proposed project marks a significant stride in the nation's transition towards sustainable energy.

On the readymade garment industry front, which boasts 54 out of the world's top 100 green garment factories and have 206 LEED green garment factories certified by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), the march towards sustainability is continuing. 500 more factories are in the process of getting LEED certification, some of which will be certified this year.

The industry at this moment is focusing on its emission reduction mission, by adopting various energy saving measures. It is also tapping into new technologies to cut down water usage and focusing more on recycling.