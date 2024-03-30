Why the new rules from the IPL are the way forward

There were several additions to the rules in this year's IPL edition, from the likes of a faster DRS process to two bouncers per over. While some had been thought of as a relief, the additional bouncer was often put under scrutiny by experts who were skeptical of the impact it would have.

Having seen the first few games this season, the new rules have been quite evidently affecting the way players have gone about their game, and it has been impressive to see the different ways people have tried using the changes to their own advantage.

Previously, bowlers were allowed to bowl only one bouncer above the shoulder each over. This meant that after that one bouncer in a particular over, the bowlers only had the option to bowl fuller, which allowed the batters to stay on the front foot without any risk of a shorter delivery pushing them back.

Staying on the front foot lets the batter be more certain about their feet movement, as there is no tentativeness or worry about incoming chin music. The extra second of certainty is huge when it comes to range hitting during the death overs.

The 3rd ball of the 14th over of the Gujarat Titan's batting innings against the Chennai Super Kings is a testament to why the new rule breaks the premeditated attempts of the batter to get on the front foot and how it provides respite to the bowler in the batter biased modern day cricket. Throughout that over, Matheesha Pathirana had bowled length deliveries at speeds towards 150 kilometers per hour to Sai Sudharshan. The shorter lengths had pushed Sai Sudharshan back, and he was uncertain in moving to the front foot. On the 3rd ball, Pathirana mixed it up with a fuller ball outside the off stump. With the rising required rate, Sai Sudharshan had to play at it, but since he was deep inside his crease, his feet did not reach the pitch of the ball and he ended up skying a catch to Rachin Ravindra.

Players like Shivam Dube have been noticeably challenged by the short ball tactics employed by the opposition. When he came onto bat in the first game versus Bangalore, Faf Du Plessis was quick to bring Alzarri Joseph to target his throat. Previously, the margin of error would be quite low as any delivery after the first bouncer would be at the risk of being called a no ball, but it was not the case anymore.

The additional bouncer has already started to dictate how teams strategize their bowling. Players known for their short-ball prowess like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill would be licking their lips at the prospect of being hit with two short balls each over, so it is also important for teams to consider who they employ such tactics against. Undoubtedly, the rule has gifted the viewer with a fierier and even battle between the bat and ball.

Along with this, the game has been made to proceed faster with the introduction of the smart replay system. It was common to hear the third umpire say, 'Can I have your best angle please?'. From now on, the third umpire can use the cameras and images according to his needs, as he will have direct access to the eight Hawkeye cameras in operation during the matches. The system aids the umpire in facilitating real-time images, enabling quicker and more accurate decisions.

The feature came into effect multiple times during the Gujarat's match against Chennai, when the umpire repeatedly came to quick decisions of not out, as he overrode the protocol of checking the ultraedge and instead went straight to ball-tracking which was blatantly clear in showing the ball had pitched outside leg.

The IPL Council's attempts to increase the pace and make the game more even through innovative methods is surely a thing to welcome. Even the impact substitution rule has worked like magic in helping teams create greater balance in their lineups and has increased the quality of the matches in recent times. It is commendable to see genuine efforts in progressing the game forward, and these rules can be implemented in international matches too to promote the sport as a whole.