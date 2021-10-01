Who are taking part in the upcoming BCB elections?

The much-awaited elections of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will take place on October 6. The list of the contestants has already been finalised and as many as nine directors have been finalised even before the elections.

That means a total of 16 posts will be contested in the elections. No nomination paper was cancelled but Shawkat Aziz Rasel from category-2, who bought a nomination paper for Amber Sporting, has opted out of the elections.

Seven councillors- Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel from Sylhet Divisional Sports Organisation, Akram Khan from Chattogram Divisional Sports Organisation, AZM Nasir Uddin from Chattogram District Sports Organisation, Sheikh Sohel from Khulna Divisional Sports Organisation, Kazi Inam Ahmed from Jashore District Sports Organisation, Alamgir Khan from Barishal Divisional Sports Organisation and Anwarul Islam from Rangpur Divisional Sports Organisation- have been elected uncontested. Two directors will be elected from the National Sports Council (NSC). Ahmed Sazzadul Alam Boby and Jalal Yunus are likely to be elected.

Four councillors will contest the elections for two posts from category-1 (Regional and district cricket organisation). They are- Tanvir Ahmed Titu from Narayanganj District Sports Organisation, Naimur Rahman Durjoy from Manikganj District Sports Organisation, Syed Ashfaqul Islam from Kishoreganj District Sports Organisation and Md. Khalid Hossain from Madaripur District Sports Organisation.

Two councillors- Khaled Mashud from Rajshahi Divisional Sports Organisation and Saiful Alam Swapan Chowdhury from Pabna District Sports Organisation- will contest for a post from Rajshahi Division.

12 posts will be contested from category-2 (Dhaka Metropolitan Club representatives). 16 aspirants- Nazmul Hassan Papon, Gazi Golam Murtaza from Gazi Group Cricketers, Nazib Ahmed from Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Masuduzzaman from Mohammedan Sporting Club, Obed Rashid Nizam from Shinepukur Cricket Club, Saiful Islam Bhuiyan from Old DOHS, Md. Salahuddin Chowdhury from Kakrail Boys Club, Ismail Haider Mallick from Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Md. Enayet Hossain from Azad Sporting, Fahim Sinha from Surjo Torun, Iftekhar Rahman from Fear Fighters, Monzur Kader from Dhaka Assets, Md. Abdur Rahman from Dhaka Boys, Rafiqul Islam from Gazi Tyres and Manzur Alam Monju from Asif Shifa Cricket Academy- will contest for these 12 posts.

There's likely to be a tough fight in category-3 between Khaled Mahmud Sujon and BKSP's Nazmul Abedeen Fahim.