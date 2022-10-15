We have prepared enough to do well in the World Cup: Shakib

Sports

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 12:50 pm

Related News

We have prepared enough to do well in the World Cup: Shakib

"Most of the players are new, so it'll be a great experience for them. All of us are playing T20 for the first time in Australia, including me, so that's new," he added.

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 12:50 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, during the T20 World Cup Captains' Day session, said that the team has prepared enough to do well in the tournament begining from tomorrow. 

"I think we've got a very exciting team," he said during the session. 

"Most of the players are new, so it'll be a great experience for them. All of us are playing T20 for the first time in Australia, including me, so that's new," he added.

Bangladesh recently played a tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan in New Zealand which Shakib thinks has helped the team understand where they need to improve.

"I think we've prepared very well. We were in Christchurch where we played four games against two very good sides, so we know the things that we need to do in order to be able to perform well here in Australia. And I think we have prepared enough to do well," he concluded.

Bangladesh lost all the matches in the tri-series but their final outing against Pakistan will help the Tigers see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Skipper Shakib showed played two brilliant 60+ innings with the bat.

Bangladesh will play Afghanistan and South Africa in their official warm-up matches on 17 and 19 October respectively before starting their World Cup campaign on the 24th.

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Shakib al Hasan / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

1h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

4h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

22h | Panorama
Our Unmad lives

Our Unmad lives

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

16h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

22h | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

22h | Videos
Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back