We have prepared enough to do well in the World Cup: Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, during the T20 World Cup Captains' Day session, said that the team has prepared enough to do well in the tournament begining from tomorrow.

"I think we've got a very exciting team," he said during the session.

"Most of the players are new, so it'll be a great experience for them. All of us are playing T20 for the first time in Australia, including me, so that's new," he added.

Bangladesh recently played a tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan in New Zealand which Shakib thinks has helped the team understand where they need to improve.

"I think we've prepared very well. We were in Christchurch where we played four games against two very good sides, so we know the things that we need to do in order to be able to perform well here in Australia. And I think we have prepared enough to do well," he concluded.

Bangladesh lost all the matches in the tri-series but their final outing against Pakistan will help the Tigers see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Skipper Shakib showed played two brilliant 60+ innings with the bat.

Bangladesh will play Afghanistan and South Africa in their official warm-up matches on 17 and 19 October respectively before starting their World Cup campaign on the 24th.