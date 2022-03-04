Tributes pour in from around the world after Shane Warne's sudden demise

Following are reactions to the death of Australian Shane Warne, one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time.

Warne's death came hours after another former Australian cricket great, wicket-keeper Rod Marsh died.

BANGLADESH ALL-ROUNDER SHAKIB AL HASAN

"Extremely sad to hear that one of Cricket's great, Shane Warne, has passed away. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. His legend will remain alive with all of us till cricket remains in our hearts."

BANGLADESH BATTER MUSHFIQUR RAHIM

"Absolutely shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne is no more. RIP legend. Gone too soon…"

BANGLADESH ODI CAPTAIN TAMIM IQBAL

"A legend departs. Shane Warne, one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game."

BANGLADESH PACER MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN

"Devastated to hear the Tragic news of Shane Warne. I am totally shocked and can't believe it."

BANGLADESH BATTER LITTON KUMER DAS

"Heartbreaking news for every cricket lovers. You will be missed Legend. Rest in peace."

FORMER AUSTRALIA SPINNER BRAD HOGG

"Just been stung by a wrong'un coz The King has put the flipper through the pearly gates too early. He lived life to the fullest, and left enough sunshine for me to stand in his shadow. #GreatestEverWarnie Stumped, Hoggy"

FORMER ENGLAND FOOTBALLER GARY LINEKER

"Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can't quite believe it. RIP Shane"

AUSTRALIA BATTER DAVID WARNER

"Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I'm lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just cannot believe it."

FORMER SOUTH AFRICA ALL-ROUNDER JACQUES KALLIS

"He was one of the greatest competitors. Played hard on field and was one of the first to have a beer with you after. Was always a pleasure and challenge playing against him. More importantly loved his kids endlessly. One of crickets greats."

ENGLAND CRICKET TEAM

"One of the greatest of all-time. A legend. A genius. You changed cricket."

INDIA BATTING GREAT SACHIN TENDULKAR

"Shocked, stunned & miserable... Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!"

FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN SHAHID AFRIDI

"The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him."

FORMER INDIA BATTER VIRENDER SEHWAG

"One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom."

ENGLAND ALL-ROUNDER LIAM LIVINGSTONE

"The day I get my kit, with my new squad number... all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23. Sad day for the world of cricket!"

FORMER INDIA BATTER SURESH RAINA

"At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

FORMER SRI LANKA CAPTAIN ANGELO MATHEWS

"Can't believe this! Sad and shocked that The spin wizard is no more. You will be greatly missed.condolences to the family and loved ones. RIP legend"

WEST INDIES GREAT VIV RICHARDS

"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket."

INDIA CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA

"I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us."

PAKISTAN CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM

"Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed."

THE UNIVERSE BOSS CHRIS GAYLE

"RIP LEGEND"

FORMER PAKISTAN HEAD COACH WAQAR YOUNIS

"I'm shocked and shattered. Simply can't believe I'm hearing this. Very very sad day for our cricket community. The biggest superstar of my generation gone."

FORMER INDIA BATTER GAUTAM GAMBHIR

"Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic!"

FORMER ENGLAND BATTER IAN BELL

"There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can't believe it."

FORMER ENGLAND BATTER MICHAEL VAUGHAN

"Love ya king …"

FORMER SRI LANKA CAPTAIN KUMAR SANGAKKARA

"Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just can't believe it."

INDIA PACER JASPRIT BUMRAH

"Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne."