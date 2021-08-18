Top 5 goals scored by the goalkeepers at the right time

A goalkeeper's only job is to stop the ball from going inside the net. That's why they have to stay under the bars from the very beginning to the end of a match.

But that cannot prevent them from scoring a goal. It's actually one of football's rare phenomena.

Some goalkeepers are really good with their feet and skills. They have managed to provide some great dramas.

The Business Standard (TBS) makes a list of some crucial goals scored by the goalkeepers.

1) Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

The Reds are struggling in the league. They were so much in trouble that they might not qualify for the Champions League.

Allison came to the rescue. In the match against West Brom, the scores were level at 1-1 in the 94th minute. Liverpool got a corner kick. Alisson decided to come up.

The Brazil international was left completely unmarked in the box and with a bullet header, he made the scoreline 2-1 for Liverpool to reach the Champions League.

2) Peter Schmeichel (Manchester United)

Peter left a real mark on English Premier League. He was one of the best goalkeepers in history.

Manchester United was hosting Rotor Volgograd in a UEFA cup match. United were down to 2-0 before the break. They needed three to go to the next round.

Paul Scholes put one back. In the closing time, Peter scored and made the scoreline draw. But unfortunately, that couldn't help the Red Devils through to the next round.

3) Alberto Brignoli (Benevento)

It was Benevento's first Serie A season. Unfortunately, They lost their first 14 matches. And their next match was against AC Milan.

Brignoli came from Juventus on loan. His header from the free-kick beat the Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and made the scoreline 2-2 for Benevento. They finally ended their losing run.

4) Scott Barrett (Colchester)

It was a Vauxhall Conference match against Wycombe. Barrett shot on the ball took one heavy bounce around the 18-yard line before hitting the back of the net. Wycombe keeper Paul Hyde was hardly stranded off his line.

Colchester won 2-1. And that turned out to be huge at the end of the season. Without Barrett's goal, Colchester won't go up.

5) Andres Palop (Sevilla)

Sevilla was headed for elimination against Shakthar in a UEFA cup last 16. Miraculously, Andres Palap's goal took his team to the extra time.

In the extra time, the Spanish side scored another goal and went through the next round.

Palop was the hero in the final as well. He stopped three penalties and gifted Sevilla the trophy.