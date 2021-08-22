Top 10 most read sports articles

Looking back, the e-portal of The Business Standard generated readers in the thousands. On the two year anniversary, here are our most-read sports articles published online between August 2020 and 2021.

Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates winning the Copa America as he kisses the trophy REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentina's Copa America victory celebration in pictures

Argentina claim the Copa America crown for the first time since 1993, defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final at the Maracana.

Photo:Collected

I don't know how these internal things get leaked: Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan had a pretty dull return to cricket after serving a year-long ban in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Questions and doubts did arise, but Shakib was calm. He knew he would give his best in the international cricket, and he actually delivered. The southpaw was adjudged man of the series in the recently concluded ODI series against Windies.

Photo: Courtesy

Shakib being Shakib, hits controversies on return

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has just finished his one-year ban a few days ago. He returned home last night after spending time with his family in the USA. He was supposed to quarantine himself for 14 days, or at least take rest for a few days, but Shakib did not care for any of those and gave birth to just another controversy on his return.

How Man United's Alex Telles ended up with a huge scar on his head

Manchester United fans have only seen Alex Telles in action once since his move from Porto and so might not be aware of quite a distinct feature he has.

Muhammad Ali at the podium after securing the Gold Medal at the Rome Olympics in 1960. File photo: The Olympics Channel

The day Ali threw away his Olympic gold into the Ohio River

He was a quiet and shy boy from Kentucky, Louisville. Cassius Clay as he was named at birth, never thought he would take up boxing as a sport until one day his bicycle got stolen from a local town fair.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

Spinners turned things around for Bangladesh as the visitor won the first T20I by 23 runs and lead the 5-match series 1-0.

Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh: The most populous country to never win an Olympic medal

Ruman Sana was knocked out in the second round (1/16 elimination) of the men's individual event by 6-4 set points in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. The ace archer lost only by a point in the deciding set which will surely haunt Ruman for a long long time. He began the day with a win in the first round over Tom Hall of England in the morning.

Cricketers draw criticism for standing on park bench

Four people are standing on a bench meant for sitting at a tourism site in New Zealand. The photo reflecting such a scenario has now been very familiar to the netizens of Bangladesh and all the cricket loving people.

Avik is the first Bangladeshi to win international motorsport event. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Avik Anwar: Racing hero from a country that has no race track

Over the years, Avik Anwar had watched many a national anthem being played while the Formula One champions stood on the podium to accept their victory. To hear the 'Amar Sonar Bangla' being played was one of the reasons he started racing.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

Here you'll get the live update of the fourth T20 match between Bangladesh and Australia.

