BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

9:16pm

Though it's too late, Australia finally got the taste of victory. they beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets.

In the end, it was a comfortable victory for the visitors.

It's one of Shakib's worst days. He gave away 50 runs in just four overs.

Australia reached their target in 19 overs.

8:53pm

After Shakib's expensive over, it seemed like Australia will win the match comfortably.

But the visitors give away wickets and make it anyone's game.

Australia need only 23 runs in 36 balls. but they have only 4 wickets in hand.

14 overs done. 82 for six for Australia.

8:35pm

It's a low target for Australia but no so easy.

Mustafiz picked up the wicket of danger man Dan Christian.

In the ninth over Henriques departed. It was really unfortunate for him.

Marsh played forcefully back down the pitch, Shakib got a finger on it before hitting the stumps on the other end.

Mustafiz strikes again in the 10th over. He picked up Ales Carey's wicket.

Now Australia are 64 for five after 10 overs.

8:01pm

Mahedi Hasan gave Bangladesh an early breakthrough in the very first over.

But in the fourth over Shakib gives away 30 runs. Five 6s in one over.

Dan Christian is now with 38 runs in just 12 balls.

After 4 overs, Australia are 45 for one.

7:35pm

At one point it looks really hard to get to cross 100 for Bangladesh.

In the last five overs, they have managed to get 34 runs with a cost of four wickets.

The Bangladesh dugout looks disappointed. The target is now 105 for Australia.

Only four players have scored double-figure runs. Mohammad Naim with the highest of 28 runs in 36 balls.

7:08pm

Bangladesh already won the series. So, the result is of this match may not hamper much.

But after 15 overs, Bangladesh just managed to score only 70 runs. Not only that, they have only five wickets in hand.

Without any doubt, this team will suffer in the World Cup.

6:48pm

From 48/2 to 51/4 after 11 overs.

Mahmudullah and Sohan contributed no run on the scoreboard.

Another problem is with the current run rate. Now it's below five.

6:41pm

As it's a slow pitch, it is hard to make runs.

It was a good start from Bangladesh.

In the 10th over Hazlewood strikes again. The Tigers lost their second wicket. And it's Shakib Al Hasan.

Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah are in the crease now.

After 10 overs, it's 48 for two for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are 48/2 in 10 overs!



What will be a good target from here? 🤔#BANvAUS

6:11pm

Not a good series for Soumya Sarkar so far.

Again it is a single digit for him.

Hazlewood was very good yesterday. His first over was expensive today, but in his next over he picked up Soumya.

Shakib Al Hasan comes to the middle.

5:55pm

Five minutes to the first ball.

This is the same pitch that is used in the second match. The surface is pretty hard.

130 will be a good score here.

5:30pm

Bangladesh won the toss and will bat first.

There are two changes for Australia. Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson took the place of Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.

There is no change in the Bangladesh squad.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Hazlewood.