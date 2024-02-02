Talisca hattrick helps Al Nassr beat Inter Miami 6-0

And despite Ronaldo's absence, who was in the stands through the opening half of the game, celebrating each of the goals in jubilant fashion, Brazilian star Talisca starred in Al Nassr's 6-0 thrashing of the MLS side.

Photo: Al Nassr
Photo: Al Nassr

It was a match billed as the 'last dance' off between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Portuguese superstar was ruled out of the contest as he continues to recover from the muscle injury he incurred in his left calf last month, while the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner came off the bench in the final 10 minutes of the regulation time. 

And despite Ronaldo's absence, who was in the stands through the opening half of the game, celebrating each of the goals in jubilant fashion, Brazilian star Talisca starred in Al Nassr's 6-0 thrashing of the MLS side.

Otavio opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the match, before Talisca and Amiye Laporte put Al Nassr 3-0 up in quick time.

The Brazilian found the back of the net twice in the second half, one off a penalty, while Maran scored the other. Messi did come off the bench in the 83rd minute of the game, but failed to make a difference.

The Riyadh Season Cup 2024 winner will now be decided by the match between Al Nassr and Al-Hilal next week.

