Crew defeats Messi-less defending champ Miami in Leagues Cup

Sports

AFP
14 August, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 06:43 pm

Related News

Crew defeats Messi-less defending champ Miami in Leagues Cup

Miami star Lionel Messi did not play, as he was still sidelined with a right ankle injury suffered a month ago in Argentina's Copa America final win over Colombia.

AFP
14 August, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 06:43 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Diego Rossi's two second-half goals launched the reigning MLS champion Columbus Crew over defending champion Inter Miami 3-2 to reach the Leagues Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Uruguayan forward lifted the host Crew level in the 69th minute and netted the decider in the 80th to dethrone Miami, this season's overall MLS season leader.

Miami star Lionel Messi did not play, as he was still sidelined with a right ankle injury suffered a month ago in Argentina's Copa America final win over Colombia.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With the victory, the Crew will play host to a Saturday quarter-final against New York City, who won 2-1 over Tigres.

Paraguayan midfielder Matias Rojas gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute and compatriot Diego Gomez doubled the margin with a goal in the 62nd before US striker Christian Ramirez answered for the Crew in the 67th, setting the stage for Rossi's winning brace.

The tournament features MLS and Liga MX Mexican sides, with Messi leading Miami to last year's inaugural crown shortly after arriving in Florida.

New York City rallied to reach the last eight.

Argentine midfielder Guido Pizarro, the Tigres captain, opened the scoring with a header in the 18th minute but New York City netted the equalizer in the 20th through another Argentine midfielder, Maxi Moralez.

Uruguayan Santiago Rodriguez scored the final goal in the 65th minute from the left side on a left-footed shot inside the far post to give NYCFC the victory.

In Cincinnati, Tai Baribo's two goals lifted the Philadelphia Union to a 4-2 triumph over the hosts.

Philadelphia grabbed a 2-0 lead on goals by Danish forward Mikael Uhre in the 51st minute and Israeli striker Baribo in the 61st.

Czech midfielder Pavel Bucha answered for Cincinnati in the 66th minute and US defender DeAndre Yedlin netted an equalizer for the hosts in the 80th minute.

The Union responded on goals by Baribo in the 82nd and US substitute Quinn Sullivan in the 84th.

- Mazatlan advances -

Next up for Philadelphia will be a home quarter-final on Saturday against Mazatlan, which defeated Cruz Azul on penalties after playing to a 2-2 draw in Washington.

Mazatlan grabbed a 2-0 half-time lead on goals by Bryan Colula in the 40th minute and Panamanian midfielder Edgar Barcenas in the first minute of stoppage time.

Cruz Azul fell to 10 men in the fourth minute of the second half when Argentine defender Gonzalo Piovi was shown a red card.

Cruz Azul, however, was far from done as Uriel Antuna scored in the 84th minute and Colombia defender Willer Ditta added an equalizer in the opening seconds of stoppage time.

In penalties, Antuna, Ditta and Giorgos Giakoumakis failed to convert and Mazatlan won 3-1 to advance.

In later quarter-finals on Tuesday, Toluca was at Colorado with the winner set to face Mexican champions Club America or St. Louis in the quarter-finals.

San Jose was also at Los Angeles FC with the winner set to visit Seattle on Saturday.

All-time French goals leader Olivier Giroud is available for LAFC for the first time since the 37-year-old striker's move from AC Milan in May.

Football

Lionel Messi / Major League Soccer / Columbus Crew / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

8h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

3h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

7m | Videos
Iran Rejects Western Calls to Refrain from Attacking Israel

Iran Rejects Western Calls to Refrain from Attacking Israel

12m | Videos
Semi-automated offside technology introduced in Premier League for the first time

Semi-automated offside technology introduced in Premier League for the first time

1h | Videos
Shafin was a blessing for me

Shafin was a blessing for me

1h | Videos