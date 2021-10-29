'It's all in the talking, but it's the execution that matters' - Sammy backs WI to make a comeback

'It's all in the talking, but it's the execution that matters' - Sammy backs WI to make a comeback

Sammy feels that if West Indies can believe in themselves and perform as a unit in their last three games - against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia - they still can turn things around. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former West Indies skipper and a two time T20 World Cup-winning captain, Daren Sammy on Friday delivered a powerful message for his team ahead of their do-or-die game in 2021 World T20, against Bangladesh at the Sharjah International Stadium.

West Indies, the champions of 2012 and 2016 and semi-finalists for 2009 and 2014, have stuttered in their first two games this edition, losing to England by six wickets in their opener and to South Africa by eight wickets in their second game.

However, Sammy feels that if West Indies can believe in themselves and perform as a unit in their last three games - against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia - they still can turn things around. 

Sammy, through a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the T20 World Cup, also reminded them how great the West Indies cricket team is while suggesting one change in the playing XI. 

"We are all disappointed as the World Cup has not started the way we wanted it to. It doesn't mean we are out. What we can control now is the way we go out and play. And as a captain I know I have to make some changes, Roston Chase would definitely come in. But I would remind them how great we are and how great we have been. And I would want them to look at the dressing room, Chris Gayle on his last way out and what he has done for the team. But it will take a total team effort. It's all in the talking, but it's the execution that matters. So we can still do it," he said. 

West Indies presently stand at the bottom of the Group 1 points table. If they win their next three games, West Indies can end with six points, and by a superior margin given their poor NRR of -2.55, they will still want South Africa and Sri Lanka to lose two of their remaining three games.

