Super Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory over Khulna

Shakib Al Hasan came up with a sterling allround performance as Fortune Barishal edged Khulna Tigers past by 6 runs in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

With the willow, Shakib, the captain of Barishal struck 27 ball-41, hitting two fours and three sixes and followed up it with 2-10 that broke the spine of Khulna when they came to chase down the target.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto also played his part with 40 ball-45 as Barishal were bowled out for a moderate 145 in 18.5 overs. Despite having an awful start, Khulna finally were able to sense a victory before being restricted to 139-6.

After electing to bat first, Shakib's gamble to send Dwayne Bravo as opener along with Chris Gayle didn't pay off after the former was out for 9. Soon after his dismissal, Gayle was also dismissed for 4 and the situation got worsened when Towhid Hridoy was run out for 5, leaving Khulna to 24-3.

Shakib and Shanto then combined for a 79-run partnership to help the side hit back. Shakib sensed a fifty after a long time but Kamrul Islam Rabbi had him caught by Yasir Ali at midwicket after he tried to play a pull shot.

Shanto then followed him after clobbering three fours and two sixes for his 45.

No batters however couldn't come up with fierce batting at the death, leaving Barishal at least 20 runs short of their desired total.

But that mattered little as offspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and left-arm spinner Shakib bowled in a disciplined manner to curb the Khulna batters' flamboyance. Both of them hardly gave Khulna batters a chance to score freely.

Shakib removed Soumya Sarkar (12) and Rony Talukdar (6) to finish with 2-10. Mujeeb though didn't get any wicket, he conceded just 13 runs in his four overs. Shakib and Mujeeb's tight bowling helped Dwayne Bravo to get two wickets more, which reduced Khulna to 35-4 in 10 overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali Rabbi then counterattacked in style but the asking run rate had already climbed up alarmingly. They almost took Khulna closer but dismissal of Mushfiqur in the penultimate over after scoring 33 off 22 dashed their hopes.

Yasir Ali who was unbeaten on 34 ball-57 with four fours and three sixes fought hard but couldn't sail the side home as Barishal fielders also came up with some stunning fielding effort. Bravo however ended with 3-40.

The victory took Barishal in the third position as they collected six points from five matches. Khulna are in fifth place with four points from the same number of matches.