Stokes should lead England's Test team, say former captains

Sports

Reuters
16 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:05 pm

Related News

Stokes should lead England's Test team, say former captains

Root ended his five-year tenure as the  Test skipper on Friday, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on him recently after disappointing tours of Australia and the Caribbean capped a string of poor results.  

Reuters
16 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Stokes should lead England&#039;s Test team, say former captains

Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain have thrown their support behind all-rounder Ben Stokes to become the team's  Test captain after Joe Root stepped down.

Root ended his five-year tenure as the  Test skipper on Friday, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on him recently after disappointing tours of Australia and the Caribbean capped a string of poor results.  

Stokes, who was Root's deputy, is best placed to take over but would need support from a "senior core", Vaughan said.

"I don't see anyone else who could take the position and be guaranteed of their place in the side," Vaughan told the BBC.

"In Ben Stokes, you have clearly got someone who has got a smart cricket brain, he's going to give it everything, he is certainly going to have the respect of the players around him."

Former skipper Michael Atherton also backed Stokes, saying he was the "obvious" replacement for Root.

Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, but returned to the England squad for the Ashes series.

The 30-year-old has not been training after suffering pain in his left knee in March but he is on course to return for the County Championship next month for Durham.

Hussain said Stokes was "naturally gifted" but England would have to be sure he can cope with the demands of the role.

"You have to be in a good place mentally and physically to do the job — and Ben has had his problems away from the field," Hussain added.

Broad is England's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, but the 35-year-old was omitted from the squad for their tour of the West Indies last month.

"Stuart has a brilliant cricket brain, lots of experience and is a fighter who wants to win every game he plays in," Hussain said.

"He has a point to prove after the last couple of months and we know how dangerous he can be in those circumstances."

Cricket

Ben Stokes / joe root / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

4h | In Focus
Illustration: TBS

People are exploring ways to invest money. Commodity exchange can fill the void 

8h | Panorama
Little Spiderhunter on Banana flower. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Little Spiderhunter: A good omen nearly lost from our villages

8h | Panorama
Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

47m | Videos
Most mysterious places on Earth

Most mysterious places on Earth

52m | Videos
Bede tradition, culture disappearing

Bede tradition, culture disappearing

57m | Videos
Weird favorite foods of celebrities

Weird favorite foods of celebrities

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals