Stoinis lights up Perth as Aussies begin hunt

Sports

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:07 pm

Related News

Stoinis lights up Perth as Aussies begin hunt

It looked like the game was heading towards a close finish but Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis took the Sri Lankan spinners apart. It was Maxwell who started the carnage with a 12-ball 23 and Stoinis followed it with masive fireworks as he made his way to an unbeaten 59 from just 18 deliveries, an innings consisting of four fours and six huge sixes. Their assault helped Australia in chasing down the target with seven wickets and 21 deliveries to spare, giving them a huge boost in their NRR.

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:07 pm
Stoinis lights up Perth as Aussies begin hunt

Marcus Stoinis played an outstanding knock of an unbeaten 59 from 18 deliveries to help Australia chase down 158 in their Super12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday.

Disciplined bowling by the Aussies kept Sri Lanka quiet for the major part of their innings but  Asalanka and Karunaratne added 37 runs from the last 15 deliveries to help Sri Lanka to a respectable total of 157/6.

Asalanka remained unbeaten on 38 from 25 deliveries while Karunaratne scored an useful 14 from seven deliveries after walking in to bat at number eight.

Pathum Nissanka (40) and Dhananjaya de Silve also got off to good starts but they couldn't accelerate, ending their innings at underwhelming strike-rates of 88.89 and 113.04 respectively.

The bowlers stepped up after Asalanka and Karunaratne gave Sri Lanka a defendable total. They kept the Australian batters absolutely leashed as the hosts struggled to score quick runs. The spinners bowled brilliantly in the initial overs and Maheesh Theekshana also gave Sri Lanka their first breakthrough as he dismissed David Warner for just 11 runs. Australia didn't lose a heap of wickets after that but skipper Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh found it very difficult to read the Lankan bowlers.

It looked like the game was heading towards a close finish but Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis took the Sri Lankan spinners apart. It was Maxwell who started the carnage with a 12-ball 23 and Stoinis followed it with masive fireworks as he made his way to an unbeaten 59 from just 18 deliveries, an innings consisting of four fours and six huge sixes. Their assault helped Australia in chasing down the target with seven wickets and 21 deliveries to spare, giving them a huge boost in their NRR.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022 / Marcus Stoinis / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

8h | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

12h | Panorama
The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

8h | Habitat
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

8m | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

1h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

2h | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka