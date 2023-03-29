Stats - Carnage in Chattogram as Tigers continue to roar

Bangladesh reaped the rewards of their new T20 approach and recorded their second-biggest T20I win - by 77 runs - against Ireland in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Like the previous match, the Tigers broke a lot of records and Ireland had a really tough time.

Here are some significant numbers from the second T20I between Bangladesh and Ireland.

5 - Bangladesh have been in prime T20I form and now they have won five consecutive T20Is for the first time in their history. Before this series, they won against England 3-0.

21 - Bangladesh needed only 21 balls (3.3 overs) to score the team fifty thanks to Litton Das and Rony Talukdar's onslaught. It was Bangladesh's fastest team half-century, bettering the effort of Monday (4.1 overs).

43 - Bangladesh hit their quickest team hundred in this match off 43 balls (7.1 overs), again breaking the record they made in the first T20I where they reached 100 off 8.5 overs.

18 - Litton Das notched up the fastest fifty by a Bangladesh batter in T20Is in this match. The record, prior to this match, had been held by Mohammad Ashraful, who hit a 20-ball fifty against the West Indies in the 2007 ICC World T20.

2 - Bangladesh could not bat 20 overs in both the games so far in the T20I series but that didn't stop them from going big. They racked up 200+ totals in both games batting first and it was the first time they put more than 200 runs on the board for the first time.

3 - Litton Das today became the third Full Member batter to reach a fifty without playing a dot ball. The other two batters are South Africa's JP Duminy (against England in 2016) and Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (against Sri Lanka in 2018).

124 - Litton Das stitched a 124-run opening stand with Rony Talukdar which is now Bangladesh's highest-ever opening partnership. The record was previously held by Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar (102 against Zimbabwe). This partnership is also the highest by any Bangladesh pair in a winning cause.

11.88 - Bangladesh's innings run rate of 11.88 is now the highest for them in a T20I. The previous highest was 11.75, also against Ireland, but Bangladesh could only bat eight overs in that 2016 T20 World Cup game in Dharamsala before the match got abandoned due to rain.

1 - Litton became the first Bangladeshi batter to score 80+ runs in a T20I innings with a 200+ strike rate. The second-highest strike rate in an 80+ innings by a Bangladesh batter is 168.75 by Mohammad Naim (81 against India in 2019).

136 - Shakib Al Hasan, now on 136 wickets, picked up his second T20I five-wicket haul - and his fifth in T20s - and became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is, going past Tim Southee's tally of 134. Shakib is also the only spinner in T20s to take five fifers. Only Namibia's David Wiese has more fifers (6) than him.