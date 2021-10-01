Soumya working on power-hitting ahead of the T20 World Cup

With Tamim Iqbal opting out of the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE, two of Liton Das, Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar will open the innings for Bangladesh in the tournament. Ahead of the mega event, Soumya Sarkar has been trying to improve his batting skills, particularly power hitting.

Soumya hasn't been in good nick at all with the bat as he failed to register any substantial score in his outings against Australia and New Zealand at home recently. But the southpaw will be desperate to leave the past behind and start afresh in the World Cup.

"I've been working on my batting skills as well as trying to adjust to the wickets. In the last two series, the wickets were difficult. I've been preparing myself for sporting wickets. The pitches were great during the practice sessions. Balance is important when you try to play big shots. So I am working on this," he told the media on Friday.

Bangladesh will play three warm-up matches before the qualifying stage of the World Cup and Soumya believes that these matches will help the Tigers prepare better for the tournament. He stated, "I think we're well-prepared. We are leaving the country soon. We will play warm-up games there too and these matches will help us prepare better. We'll go there to achieve something great."

Soumya mentioned that the team wants to do well without worrying too much about the opponents. "There's no such thing called favourite opposition. We want to do well against every team. Every team is equal on the field and we want to give our best without thinking much about the opposition," Soumya concluded.