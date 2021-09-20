Shakib sits out as KKR resume IPL quest

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan misses his fifth consecutive match for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they resume their quest in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after a Covid disruption. Winning the toss Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first and Shakib was missing in the KKR team sheet once again.

Shakib played the first three matches for KKR this season. He didn't have a great time with either bat or ball and sat out the next four matches before IPL got postponed due to Covid.

The southpaw scored 38 runs at an average of 12.67 and picked up only two wickets conceding 40.50 runs per wicket.

It will be difficult for him to get into the side unless any of the four foreign recruits - Eoin Morgan, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson - play terrible in the coming matches.

KKR didn't have a great run in the tournament either. They managed to win just two matches from the seven games they played and currently sit at 7th place in the table. They will have to win most of their remaining matches to have a chance to qualify for the play-offs.

KKR and RCB have played some of the best contests over the years - it was also the first-ever match in IPL history. RCB, while in good form, had to make a few replacements before the resumption, while KKR have pretty much the same squad as before. So, things could get pretty interesting once again.