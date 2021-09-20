Shakib sits out as KKR resume IPL quest

Sports

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 07:58 pm

Related News

Shakib sits out as KKR resume IPL quest

The southpaw scored 38 runs at an average of 12.67 and picked up only two wickets conceding 40.50 runs per wicket in the three matches he played for KKR this season.

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 07:58 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan misses his fifth consecutive match for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they resume their quest in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after a Covid disruption. Winning the toss Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first and Shakib was missing in the KKR team sheet once again.

Shakib played the first three matches for KKR this season. He didn't have a great time with either bat or ball and sat out the next four matches before IPL got postponed due to Covid.

The southpaw scored 38 runs at an average of 12.67 and picked up only two wickets conceding 40.50 runs per wicket. 

It will be difficult for him to get into the side unless any of the four foreign recruits - Eoin Morgan, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson - play terrible in the coming matches.

KKR didn't have a great run in the tournament either. They managed to win just two matches from the seven games they played and currently sit at 7th place in the table. They will have to win most of their remaining matches to have a chance to qualify for the play-offs. 

KKR and RCB have played some of the best contests over the years - it was also the first-ever match in IPL history. RCB, while in good form, had to make a few replacements before the resumption, while KKR have pretty much the same squad as before. So, things could get pretty interesting once again.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Kolkata Knight Riders / IPL 2021

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

3h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

4
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

5
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly