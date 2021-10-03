Shakib returns with a superb performance in KKR shirt

03 October, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 09:50 pm

Shakib returns with a superb performance in KKR shirt

Shakib recorded 4-0-20-1 on his return to the side and KKR restricted SRH to 115 for eight after 20 overs.

03 October, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 09:50 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Shakib Al Hasan delivered a superb performance on his return to the Kolkata Knight Riders XI after nine matches in the ongoing UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the 49th game of the tournament between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shakib bowled a very economical four-over spell and affected a brilliant run-out of his own bowling as well.

Shakib came into the attack in the seventh over and made an impact by affecting a superb run-out. SRH captain Kane Williamson nudged the ball to the leg side and set off for the run but Shakib hit the bull's eye at the non-striker's end and TV replay suggested that Williamson was short of his crease.

In his third over, Shakib deceived left-handed Abhishek Sharma and he was stumped. With this dismissal, Shakib became the first cricketer in the history of T20s to get 50 batters out stumped. 

This was Shakib's 175th wicket in the middle overs (7-15) and no left-arm spinner has taken more wickets than him during this particular phase of the innings. 

Shakib recorded 4-0-20-1 on his return to the side and KKR restricted SRH to 115 for eight after 20 overs.

