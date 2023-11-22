Shakib, Hathurusingha back in Mirpur after World Cup disaster

Bangladesh's World Cup captain Shakib Al Hasan, who missed the final group stage game due to injury and flew home before the campaign ended, came to Mirpur on Wednesday. He just returned home after spending a few days with his family in the USA.

Apart from Shakib, head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was also present there at the same time. Even chief selector Minhajul Abedin and selector Habibul Bashar were at Mirpun on the same day. Shakib and Hathurusingha met after a while and they discussed for some time among themselves.

They actually came to Mirpur for their own different reasons.

According to the BCB sources, Shakib came to asses his finger injury which he sustained in Bangladesh's penultimate World Cup match against Sri Lanka. He will not participate in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand starting from 28 November. He is even doubtful for the New Zealand tour soon after the Test series ends in December.

It was learned that Shakib would have to undergo an X-ray on his left index finger after three weeks when the bandage would be opened again.

The Bangladesh team is expected to depart for New Zealand on 11 December. Shakib's dressing is expected to be reopened on December 13 to assess his recovery.