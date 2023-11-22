Shakib, Hathurusingha back in Mirpur after World Cup disaster

Sports

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 06:42 pm

Related News

Shakib, Hathurusingha back in Mirpur after World Cup disaster

They actually came to Mirpur for their own different reasons.

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 06:42 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh's World Cup captain Shakib Al Hasan, who missed the final group stage game due to injury and flew home before the campaign ended, came to Mirpur on Wednesday. He just returned home after spending a few days with his family in the USA.

Apart from Shakib, head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was also present there at the same time. Even chief selector Minhajul Abedin and selector Habibul Bashar were at Mirpun on the same day. Shakib and Hathurusingha met after a while and they discussed for some time among themselves.

They actually came to Mirpur for their own different reasons.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the BCB sources, Shakib came to asses his finger injury which he sustained in Bangladesh's penultimate World Cup match against Sri Lanka. He will not participate in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand starting from 28 November. He is even doubtful for the New Zealand tour soon after the Test series ends in December.

It was learned that Shakib would have to undergo an X-ray on his left index finger after three weeks when the bandage would be opened again.

The Bangladesh team is expected to depart for New Zealand on 11 December. Shakib's dressing is expected to be reopened on December 13 to assess his recovery.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Chandika Hathurusingha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

4h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

5h | Pursuit
Kapil Dev receiving the 1983 ICC World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC Website

Flame that always burns bright: Falling in love with cricket

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

59m | Tech Talk
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

1h | TBS Economy
Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

3h | TBS World
Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

3h | TBS SPORTS