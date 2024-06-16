Scotland skipper 'disappointed but proud' despite missing Super 8 spot

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Scotland skipper Richie Berrington expressed disappointment over the team missing out on Super 8 qualification but lauded their performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. Scotland needed to defeat Australia in their final group game on June 16, Sunday, and seemed poised for a major upset in St. Lucia.

Scotland posted 180 runs in their innings and had Australia struggling.

However, a partnership between Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis turned the game in Australia's favor, leading them to a 5-wicket victory. England's earlier win against Namibia ensured Scotland's elimination before reaching the Super 8s. In his post-match presentation, Berrington noted their failure to capitalize with the bat in the final overs despite a strong start. The Scotland skipper believes the tournament will serve as a valuable learning experience for the future.

"A few overs we didn't nail, and they capitalised. We were expecting a bit more with the bat after the position we got ourselves in, but all the guys can hold their head up high. A fantastic knock from Travis Head and then Stoinis. We are disappointed but this is a great learning for us," said Berrington.

Berrington said they were in a good position and should have executed a bit better with the bat as Australia were able to pull things back in the back end of the innings.

"I thought we were in a good position. We were in a great position for the first 10 overs. We had a really good start but it was a good wicket and we should have executed a bit better with the bat. They have a few good strikers in their team and they managed to pull it back at the back end. There is a bit of breeze on this ground, so we were trying to make them hit away from the crease," said Berrington.

Both England and Scotland had the same points (5), but it was Jos Buttler and Co who made it to the next phase as they had a better net run-rate.



