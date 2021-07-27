Ruman Sana's Olympic journey comes to an end

Ace archer Ruman Sana was knocked out in the second round (1/16 elimination) of men's individual event today. He was beaten by Canada's Duenas Crispin by 6-4 set points in Tokyo.

Ruman began the game by winning the first set by 26-25 points but lost the next two sets by 25-28, 27-29 points respectively.

He fought back to win the next set by 26-25 points before losing the deciding set by 25-26 points and eventually bow out of the Olympics for this time.

Roman actually started the day by beating Tom Hall of England in the morning. He won by 7-3 set points in the first round (1/32 elimination).

Ruman drew the first set by 28-28 set points before posting two straight-sets wins by 27-25 and 27-26 points respectively.

However, the champion archer suffered a 25-27 points defeat in the fourth set but he put his best in the fifth and final set to win it 29-27 points.

Bangladesh's other archer, Diya Siddique, will play her individual round matches on Thursday. She will compete against 29th ranked Dziominskaya Karyna of Belarus in the elimination round.

Ruman and Diya were earlier eliminated from the pre-quarterfinal stage in recurve mixed team event finishing from the ninth position.