Razzak admits the lack of quality leg-spinners in pipeline

Sports

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 07:05 pm

Related News

Razzak admits the lack of quality leg-spinners in pipeline

"There is no quality leg-spinner in the country. That's why they are not there in the BPL. We tried a lot of even half decent leg-spinners at one stage. We searched for leg-spinners. [Jubair Hossain] Likhon was picked in Tests. But he suddenly failed and went off the radar," said Razzak.

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 07:05 pm
Razzak admits the lack of quality leg-spinners in pipeline

Bangladesh is known to be a land of left-arm spinners but leg-spinners in this country are very rare, so much so that the number of local leg-spinners in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is only three. Aminul Islam Biplob and Rishad Hossain are part of the Minister Dhaka squad in the BPL but none of them is not likely to find a place in the XI because of the presence of a more established leg-spinner in Qais Ahmed. Sylhet Sunrisers' Jubair Hossain played just a solitary game but had nothing much to do against a rampant Andre Fletcher and Soumya Sarkar. 

Biplob  was not originally picked from the draft. Dhaka picked him after he wasn't picked in the players' draft. Biplob is the last leg-spinner to feature for Bangladesh national team. He did decently against India in India in a three-match T20I series in late 2020. He was recalled into the team in a three-match T20I series against Pakistan last year. Biplob picked up two wickets in the series.

The BPL has not featured local leg-spinners including Biplob barring one match. Abdur Razzak, former cricketer and currently a member of the selection committee, said that there is no quality leg-spinner in the country at the moment and that's the reason why the tournament doesn't feature bowlers of this very type.

"There is no quality leg-spinner in the country. That's why they are not there in the BPL. We tried a lot of even half decent leg-spinners at one stage. We searched for leg-spinners. [Jubair Hossain] Likhon was picked in Tests. But he suddenly failed and went off the radar," said Razzak.

"Biplob did quite well against India but as his performance dipped in the domestic circuit, he was left out. If there is a leg-spinner in the team, it brings a bit of variation," he added.

Razzak stated that the local leg-spinners are getting left out because of team combination. "Like what hapened in the national team, the teams are leaving out the leggies because of team combination. They can't even find a place in domestic cricket. If they can't play there, how can they play international cricket? We cannot see their performances," Razzak said.

Cricket

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League / Abdur Razzak / Aminul Islam Biplob

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

4h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

7h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

8h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

53m | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

1h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

1h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places