'We can't rest 4-5 players and win': Razzak on Shakib, Litton's retention in Test squad

Many slammed the BCB for not giving them clearance for the IPL but selector and former spinner Abdur Razzak said that they are not taking the Ireland Test team lightly and that's why they have named a full-strength team.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) retained Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das in the Test squad for the one-off Ireland Test starting Tuesday despite their application to be available for the whole Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Many slammed the BCB for not giving them clearance for the IPL but selector and former spinner Abdur Razzak said that they are not taking the Ireland Test team lightly and that's why they have named a full-strength team.

"It's not right to take any Test match lightly," Razzak said. "It's good to win Test matches. We haven't reached a level where we can rest four-five players and easily win."

Razzak further stated that it's best to field the best team in Tests. 

"Test matches are a different ball game. When we used to play big teams like India, England and South Africa played strong teams. Ireland are a great team, better than what you have seen so far. 90% of their players play County cricket and we know the quality of cricket there. There is no chance to take them lightly," he said.

Cricket

