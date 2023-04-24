Rahane credits Dhoni for white-ball evolution

He might be batting like a dream for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, but for veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane - the best is yet to come. Continuing his white-ball evolution in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league on Sunday, Rahane top-scored for MS Dhoni and Co. to help CSK register a memorable win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023.

Rahane slammed his second half-century of the IPL 2023 as Dhoni's CSK hammered former champions Kolkata in match No. 33 of the IPL 2023 at the famous Eden Gardens. Talking about his match-winning performance against his former IPL side, veteran Indian batter Rahane gave CSK skipper Dhoni a special mention in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I've enjoyed all my knocks so far, I still feel the best is yet to come. It is a great learning, I've played under Mahi bhai for India for many years, and now even at CSK it has been a great learning. If you listen to whatever he says, you will more often than not perform," Rahane said after CSK's comfortable win over the two-time champions in Kolkata.

Talking about Rahane's batting masterclass at the Eden Gardens, the senior batter smashed a quick-fire 71 off just 29 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. While Rahane emerged as the top-scorer for CSK, all-rounder Shivam Dube chipped in with a crucial knock of 50 after Devon Conway gave CSK a brilliant start with his impressive half-century. Rahane (71*) remained unbeaten with skipper Dhoni as Chennai posted a gigantic total of 235-4 in 20 overs. In reply, Jason Roy (61) and Rinku Singh (53*) lifted Nitish Rana's KKR to 186-8 as the hosts lost the match by 49 runs.

"Just had a clear mindset. If the thing between your ears is right, your mind is right then you'll be fine. I'm just trying to enjoy my game. The wicket was a bit sticky, but once you are in you have a great chance. We had a great start, and after that I wanted to play my shots and keep the momentum," said Rahane, who was named the Player of the Match. Rahane's sizzling knock against KKR has propelled Dhoni and Co. to the top spot in the IPL 2023 standings.