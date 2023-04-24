Rahane credits Dhoni for white-ball evolution

Sports

Hindustan Times
24 April, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 12:17 pm

Related News

Rahane credits Dhoni for white-ball evolution

Rahane slammed his second half-century of the IPL 2023 as Dhoni's CSK hammered former champions Kolkata in match No. 33 of the IPL 2023 at the famous Eden Gardens. Talking about his match-winning performance against his former IPL side, veteran Indian batter Rahane gave CSK skipper Dhoni a special mention in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Hindustan Times
24 April, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 12:17 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

He might be batting like a dream for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, but for veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane - the best is yet to come. Continuing his white-ball evolution in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league on Sunday, Rahane top-scored for MS Dhoni and Co. to help CSK register a memorable win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023.

Rahane slammed his second half-century of the IPL 2023 as Dhoni's CSK hammered former champions Kolkata in match No. 33 of the IPL 2023 at the famous Eden Gardens. Talking about his match-winning performance against his former IPL side, veteran Indian batter Rahane gave CSK skipper Dhoni a special mention in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I've enjoyed all my knocks so far, I still feel the best is yet to come. It is a great learning, I've played under Mahi bhai for India for many years, and now even at CSK it has been a great learning. If you listen to whatever he says, you will more often than not perform," Rahane said after CSK's comfortable win over the two-time champions in Kolkata.

Talking about Rahane's batting masterclass at the Eden Gardens, the senior batter smashed a quick-fire 71 off just 29 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. While Rahane emerged as the top-scorer for CSK, all-rounder Shivam Dube chipped in with a crucial knock of 50 after Devon Conway gave CSK a brilliant start with his impressive half-century. Rahane (71*) remained unbeaten with skipper Dhoni as Chennai posted a gigantic total of 235-4 in 20 overs. In reply, Jason Roy (61) and Rinku Singh (53*) lifted Nitish Rana's KKR to 186-8 as the hosts lost the match by 49 runs.

"Just had a clear mindset. If the thing between your ears is right, your mind is right then you'll be fine. I'm just trying to enjoy my game. The wicket was a bit sticky, but once you are in you have a great chance. We had a great start, and after that I wanted to play my shots and keep the momentum," said Rahane, who was named the Player of the Match. Rahane's sizzling knock against KKR has propelled Dhoni and Co. to the top spot in the IPL 2023 standings.

Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane / MS Dhoni / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

2d | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

2d | Features
Nilufa Begum, one of the thousands of Rana Plaza collapse survivors, earlier this month in Savar. Photo: Noor A Alam

'I have nothing. Rana Plaza took my everything'

4h | Panorama
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

3d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

3d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

2d | TBS Entertainment
Ferdous Wahid spends his leisure time by fishing

Ferdous Wahid spends his leisure time by fishing

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays