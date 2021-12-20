Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid

Rafael Nadal confirmed on Monday (20 December) he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He took the test while he was returning to Spain from Abu Dhabi, where he made his comeback from injury in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament last week.

"I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for Covid in the PCR test that has been performed on me when I arrived in Spain," Nadal wrote on his official Twitter page.

"I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me," he informed.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion said he was experiencing some "unpleasant moments" but was hoping to feel better soon and would give updates about his plans for playing in future tournaments, reports Reuters.

"As a result of the situation I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments," he added.

The 35-year-old said he had tested negative when he was in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, and had last tested negative on Friday.

Nadal made his comeback from injury at the exhibition event which ended in two close defeats by Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov.

He spent four months recovering from the foot injury he suffered at Roland Garros in the semi-finals, due to which he was forced to pull out of Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open.

He was due to fly to Melbourne to participate in the Australia Open beginning on 17 January. But he said he could not guarantee he would be able make the trip in the current circumstances.