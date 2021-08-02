Puerto Rico's Camacho-Quinn wins gold in women's 100m hurdles

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women's 100 metres hurdles gold on Monday, blitzing the field despite hitting one hurdle to finish in 12.37 seconds at Tokyo's spectator-free Olympic Stadium.

American world record holder Kendra Harrison won silver in 12.52 and Jamaican Megan Tapper took bronze in 12.55.

Camacho-Quinn exploded off the blocks and strode shoulder-to-shoulder with Harrison, accelerating through the finish to win her first-ever Olympic medal and Puerto Rico's first of the Tokyo Games.

Harrison and Tapper faced an agonizing wait as officials analysed their photo finish, with the bronze medal-winner looking up at the screen and saying "pray Jamaica," as she awaited the results.

The victory capped a dazzling performance in Tokyo for Camacho-Quinn, who broke the Olympic record in her semi-final a day earlier.

She told reporters she nearly fell during the final, five years after she crashed out of her semi-final in Rio de Janeiro.

"I was really running for the record, I hit the hurdle - but everything happens for a reason," she said. "I crossed the line like, 'wait - I just won!'"