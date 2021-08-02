Puerto Rico's Camacho-Quinn wins gold in women's 100m hurdles

Sports

Reuters
02 August, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 12:06 pm

Related News

Puerto Rico's Camacho-Quinn wins gold in women's 100m hurdles

American world record holder Kendra Harrison won silver in 12.52 and Jamaican Megan Tapper took bronze in 12.55.

Reuters
02 August, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 12:06 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women's 100 metres hurdles gold on Monday, blitzing the field despite hitting one hurdle to finish in 12.37 seconds at Tokyo's spectator-free Olympic Stadium.

American world record holder Kendra Harrison won silver in 12.52 and Jamaican Megan Tapper took bronze in 12.55.

Camacho-Quinn exploded off the blocks and strode shoulder-to-shoulder with Harrison, accelerating through the finish to win her first-ever Olympic medal and Puerto Rico's first of the Tokyo Games.

Harrison and Tapper faced an agonizing wait as officials analysed their photo finish, with the bronze medal-winner looking up at the screen and saying "pray Jamaica," as she awaited the results.

The victory capped a dazzling performance in Tokyo for Camacho-Quinn, who broke the Olympic record in her semi-final a day earlier.

She told reporters she nearly fell during the final, five years after she crashed out of her semi-final in Rio de Janeiro.

"I was really running for the record, I hit the hurdle - but everything happens for a reason," she said. "I crossed the line like, 'wait - I just won!'"

Others

Tokyo 2020 Olympics / Women's 100m

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

1d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

1d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 