People saying 'I hope your children die': Morata reveals social media abuse

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 05:13 pm

"I would like people to put themselves in my shoes and think what it's like to get threats towards my family, people saying 'I hope your children die'. I've had to leave my phone outside my room," Morata told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope.

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 05:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

It has been a rollercoaster tournament so far for Spain striker Alvaro Morata. He has borne the brunt of Spanish fans at Euro 2020 after missing goalscoring opportunities against Sweden and Poland.

His missed penalty in the game against Sweden compounded the misery. Morata has revealed that he has received a lot of abuse on social media during the Euro Cup with his family also facing the heat on the streets of Seville.

"My wife and children have come to the stadium in Seville with Morata on the back of their shirts and people have been shouting at them. It's complicated. I understand people booing me for missing chances but there's a limit."

Morata said he had a sleepless night after missing the penalty against Slovakia, which set up a last-16 tie with Croatia but does not regret taking the spot-kick.

He said that despite the abuse and criticism he has faced he feels a huge level of support from his teammates, adding former Spain great Iker Casillas had called him to lift his spirits.

"I'm proud of the fact I picked up the ball (to take the penalty) after people booed me in the warm up. A few years ago I would have been devastated but I'm really motivated. Whoever thinks the opposite doesn't know me," he said.

"It's hard to find a group like this especially in the difficult times. After a week like this I've been aware of how everyone looks at me but I look in their eyes and see they are supporting me."

