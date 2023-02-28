'No surprises' in Tigers' playing XI in first two ODIs: Hathurusingha

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 03:34 pm

“I don’t think there will be many changes in the first two games. We have been successful. The combination depends on the pitch. There are no surprises other than that," Hathurusingha said.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh cricket team's head coach Chandika Hathurasingha revealed there will be no surprises in the Tigers' starting lineup in the first ODI against England on Wednesday. 

Skipper Tamim Iqbal is set to replace Anamul Haque in the playing eleven and Taijul Islam may come in as the third spinner for the Tigers. 

"I don't think there will be many changes in the first two games. We have been successful. The combination depends on the pitch. There are no surprises other than that," Hathurusingha said. 

Hathurusingha mentioned Bangladesh will play aggressive cricket in all three departments of the game. 

"There are many ways of playing aggressive cricket apart from hitting the ball out of the ground. It is the attitude that we are bringing, whether fielding, bowling or batting, we will be aggressive."

The Tigers' coach was asked about Shakib and whether he will be at his best playing just two days after returning home from the United States.

"Shakib had a family emergency, so he is back from a long flight. He said he is feeling good. He practice yesterday and today. I think you have to back him, because of his experience and who he is. He knows his body. I have to go by his judgment," Hathurusingha said.

Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed will be the Tigers' primary pace options in the series. Hathurusingha praised Mustafiz when asked about him and said he will be used as a strike bowler in the battle.

"When he (Mustafiz) is in form, he is one of the world's best bowlers. We won the India series when he started. He is coming back to that form now. He bowled really well in the recent India series too. He always bowls in crucial moments, so we will try to use him as a strike bowler."

Hathuru reckoned Bangladesh's main challenge will be to play England's fast bowlers in the series.

"They have one of the best pace attacks in the world. They have five fast bowlers and three spinners on this tour. The challenge will be to play their fast bowlers in this series," he concluded.

