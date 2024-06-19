New Asian champions to earn $12 mln in prize money after revamp

Sports

Reuters
19 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 05:25 pm

Related News

New Asian champions to earn $12 mln in prize money after revamp

The competition, which kicks off with a preliminary round in August, is at the heart of a major revamp of club football across the continent and involves 27 clubs from 12 nations including Japan, South Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

Reuters
19 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
New Asian champions to earn $12 mln in prize money after revamp

The winners of the new Asian Champions League Elite will pocket a minimum of $12 million, the Asian Football Confederation said on Wednesday in a major boost to club football in the region.

The competition, which kicks off with a preliminary round in August, is at the heart of a major revamp of club football across the continent and involves 27 clubs from 12 nations including Japan, South Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

The first prize is a three-fold increase from the sum won by Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in May in the final edition of the Asian Champions League under its previous format.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Five clubs will feature in the preliminaries of the Asian Champions League Elite from Aug. 6 to 13, with two teams joining the 22 clubs to have directly qualified for the league stage.

Qatar's Al-Gharafa will take on the winner of a tie between Shabab Al-Ahli from the UAE and an as-yet unknown Iranian qualifier while in the east China's Shandong Taishan will face off against Bangkok United from Thailand.

The draw for the league phase, where clubs will be divided into western and eastern zones, will take place on Aug. 16, with fixture running from Sept. 16 to Feb. 19.

The top eight teams from each of the two sides of the confederation will progress to the last 16, which will be played on a home-and-away basis with the winners advancing to a finals series due to played in a centralised hub.

Saudi Arabia will host those matches as single-legged quarter-finals, semi-finals and final from April 25 to May 4.

The confederation also announced that winners of the Asian Champions League Two, the continent's second tier club competition featuring 36 teams, will collect a minimum of $3.28 million.

Football

AFC Asian Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

21h | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

23h | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

23h | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

Now | Videos
Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

5h | Videos
How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

3d | Videos
Chandmoni Balika Kalyan Kendro is the shelter of Orphan Children's

Chandmoni Balika Kalyan Kendro is the shelter of Orphan Children's

8h | Videos