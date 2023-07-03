Netherlands keep World Cup hopes alive with Oman win

Sports

AFP
03 July, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 10:53 pm

Related News

Netherlands keep World Cup hopes alive with Oman win

The Dutch, who have not played at the global one-day showpiece since 2011, needed to win to stay in contention for a place at the tournament in India later this year.

AFP
03 July, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 10:53 pm
Netherlands keep World Cup hopes alive with Oman win

The Netherlands kept its bid to qualify for the Cricket World Cup alive as Vikramjit Singh's hundred set up a comfortable victory over Oman on Monday.

The Dutch, who have not played at the global one-day showpiece since 2011, needed to win to stay in contention for a place at the tournament in India later this year.

Singh's maiden One-Day International ton and Wesley Barresi's 65-ball 97 helped the Netherlands rack up 362 for seven from 48 overs after being put in to bat first in a weather-affected match.

Oman never looked likely to complete the run-chase despite 105 not out from Ayaan Khan, finishing on 246 for six after 44 overs when play was ended due to bad light.

The Netherlands' winning margin of 74 runs on DLS method in Harare also boosted its net run-rate, which could prove crucial.

The top two teams in the Super Six table reach the World Cup, with one place still on offer after Sri Lanka qualified by beating Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Host Zimbabwe could clinch the second spot with victory over Scotland on Tuesday, but if the Scots win that match, it would all but set up a winner-takes all clash between Scotland and the Netherlands on Thursday.

The 10-team World Cup will take place from October 5-November 19.

 

Cricket

Netherlands Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

6h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

7h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

10h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

3h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

6h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

7h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh