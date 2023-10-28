Bangladesh asked to bowl first at Eden; Taskin, Mahedi come in

Bangladesh have been asked to bowl first at the Eden Gardens in a must-win match against the Netherlands.

Bangladesh have made two changes to their playing XI. Taskin Ahmed is back from injury replacing Hasan Mahmud while Mahedi Hasan comes in for Nasum Ahmed.

The Netherlands have also made a few changes.

"We have to do better with batting and bowling, especially in the powerplay. If we can do that, the momentum will be with us. We've got a lot of Bangladeshis who have travelled across the border, plus in Kolkata we speak the same language, have a similar culture," Shakib said at the toss.

"Hopefully, we can score quickly. The good thing is it is a quick turnaround, so we need to leave the loss behind. We've set high expectations on ourselves, we need to just focus on the games to come. Barring the last game, we've been playing a lot of good cricket.," Dutch skipper Scott Edwards said.

The Netherlands are currently sitting at the bottom of the table with 2 points despite beating South Africa in the campaign. Bangladesh also have 2 points to their name but have a better NRR and sit eighth.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren