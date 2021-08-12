Messi's PSG shirt sold out in no time

Sports

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 12:50 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 12:59 am

Messi's PSG shirt sold out in no time

It was the most expensive replica jersey of a PSG player. The Ligue 1 giants released the shirt online. The price was around 16,000 BDT.

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 12:50 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 12:59 am
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

On Tuesday, Leonel Messi made a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). PSG fans went crazy to get this Argentine. As a result, Messi's PSG jersey sold out in a record time of just 20 minutes. 

It was the most expensive replica jersey of a PSG player. The Ligue 1 giants released the shirt online. The price was around 16,000 BDT.

Many people never expect to see Messi in a different jersey. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is so attached to his former club.

That was why he picked the No. 30 jersey. He wore No. 30 at Barcelona until 2006.

Leaving Barcelona was really tough for the Barca legend. Barca fans are still in shock. Everything was going in the right direction. A 99-word latter changed everything.

And PSG are now stronger than ever. They are desperate to lift the Champions League trophy, and so is Messi in his new shirt.

