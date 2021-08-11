Messi says he's hungry to win trophies at Paris St Germain

This is the first press conference for Leonel Messi after joining the French club Paris Saint-Germain. The president and CEO of the club Nasser Al-Khelaifi is also there with him.

Messi: The coaching staff and the squad had a lot to do with me choosing this club. I know coach Mauricio Pochettino very well. The fact that he is Argentinian helped from the start, it was important in my decision making.

Messi: This team is ready. There are some new transfers, but they have been close and are ready. I have just come here to help. My dream is to win this trophy again and I think Paris is the best place to do so.

Al-Khelaifi: We always fulfilled our obligations about Financial Fair Play. As soon as we saw we had the capacity to sign Messi we signed him. If we didn't we wouldn't have signed him. He's a big asset to the club. Every single part of the club has increased in the three days. I hope Leo will not ask for more salary! But always we will always fulfill Financial Fair Play regulations.

Messi: Neymar and I know each other very well. I hope we will be stronger together and with all our teammates.

Messi: I am really grateful to the people in the street. I was in Barcelona when the press reported that people were already out in the streets," Messi says of the PSG fans celebrating his arrival.

Messi: Everything that happened to me in the last week was hard, and fast too. It was emotional, it changed from one day to the next, there were so many feelings. Nobody was prepared for that. But I am excited about this new stage for my career and my family.

Messi: This will be an unbelievable experience for me. I do not know when I will first be able to play and I might need some pre-season conditioning first.

Al-Khelaifi: This is an amazing and historic day for football and the club. Everyone knows Leo - he is the only football player to win six Ballons d'Or. It will be very exciting for our supporters and fans worldwide.

Messi: My exit from Barcelona has been a difficult change but the moment I arrived here, I've been very happy. I've enjoyed my time in Paris from the first minute. I am very grateful that such complicated negotiations were made so easy. Truly. I feel this club is ready to fight for every title.