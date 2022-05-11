Marcelo 'fired' for farting in dressing room

Sports

Hindustan Times
11 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 02:39 pm

Related News

Marcelo 'fired' for farting in dressing room

The defender was caught laughing, while captain Leo Dubois tried to rally the side with a speech. His actions didn't go well with manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho and was subsequently dropped from the first team.

Hindustan Times
11 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 02:39 pm
Marcelo &#039;fired&#039; for farting in dressing room

In a unique development, a Ligue 1 footballer was dropped from the first team after continuous farting and laughing in the dressing room. Yes, you read that correct. Brazilian defender Marcelo Antonio Guedes Filho was dropped from Lyon's first team for his unprofessional behavior.

As per a report in ESPN, the defender was expelled from the senior squad following Lyon's 3-0 drubbing against Angers in August last year. 

The defender was caught laughing, while captain Leo Dubois tried to rally the side with a speech. His actions didn't go well with manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho and was subsequently dropped from the first team.

However, as per fresh development, sources revealed to ESPN that the Brazilian was disciplined by the club for repeatedly farting in the dressing room. 

Marcelo was projected as a leader by Lyon and had also signed a fresh contract ahead of the 2021-22 season, but his actions after the defeat against Angers was termed as "inappropriate behaviour."

The defender's stay in Lyon soon came to end, with his contract being terminated in January, following which he joined Bordeaux. 

Bordeaux are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Lyon, on the other hand, are placed eighth.

Football

lyon / Olympique Lyon / Marcelo Antonio Guedes Filho

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

4h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

5h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

7h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

7h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

7h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec