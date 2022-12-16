Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including 5 children

Reuters
16 December, 2022, 12:35 pm
16 December, 2022

Ten people, including five children, were killed - according to a provisional death toll - after a fire broke out on Friday morning at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, the local government said.

The local authority for the Lyon and Rhone region said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage. Around 170 firefighters were at the site.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at a seven-storey residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin. A security cordon has been set up at the site of the blaze, added the local authority.

